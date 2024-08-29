Cricket

Will Pucovski: Series Of Concussions Forces Aussie Cricketer To Hang Up His Boots At 26 - Report

Once touted as the next big thing, Will Pucovski has reportedly set to announce his retirement from cricket

Will-Pucovski-Cricket-File-Photo
Aussie Talent Will Pucovski is forced to retire early. Photo: File
info_icon

Australian batter Will Pucovski's career has come to a premature end at the age of 26 following a series of head injuries and multiple episodes of concussion. (More Cricket News)

The batter has decided to retire after a recommendation from a panel of medical experts, 9News Melbourne reported on Thursday.

“My understanding is that an independent panel of experts recommended Pucovski retire three months ago, and all that’s left is for Cricket Victoria and his team to formalise that contractually,” Nine News as quoted by FoxSports said.

India captain Rohit Sharma (first from left) and Australian skipper Pat Cummins. - File
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India's Chances Of Winning Will Depend On Batters, Says Buchanan

BY PTI

The former opener played only one Test in his career, against India in 2021 at Sydney. He compiled a fine 62 in his only Test before being dismissed by Navdeep Saini. Pucovski's career had been hampered by regular concussions as recent as in March 2024, wherein he was forced to retire hurt after Riley Meredith struck him on the helmet during a Sheffield Shield match.

Such was the blow, that the young batter had to rule himself out of the rest of the Australian summer. Furthermore, it also forced him to opt out of a contract with Leicestershire for the English summer.

Pucovski admitted that these blows affected his mental health.

With David Warner retiring from Test cricket, many in the Australian cricket circuit had hoped that the 26-year-old would be the 'next big thing'. However, Pucovski’s retirement shows as to how one should deem himself fortunate to be playing at the highest level.

