Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Another interesting game took place in the Indian Premier League 2024 on Wednesday as the Delhi Capitals hosted Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. (As It Happened | Full Coverage)
GT captain Shubman Gill won the toss and invited the hosts to bat first. In absence of David Warner, the Capitals were opening with Prithvi Shaw and Jake Fraser-McGurk who gave them a quick start.
Fraser-McGurk and Shaw both fell in the fourth over to Sandeep Warrier.
Warrier struck again in the last over of the powerplay removing Shai Hope and giving away just one run in the over. DC could only manage 44 runs in the first six overs despite getting to 34/0 in the first three overs.
Axar Patel, who was promoted to number four, was joined by Rishabh Pant and the left-handed duo did not let the GT spin duo of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed settle. Pant and Patel put up a 113-run stand and brought DC back in the game.
Axar was out in the 17th over after scoring 66. Pant then got going and was specially severe on Mohit Sharma.
The last two overs were smashed for 53 runs with Pant hitting 31 off the last over off Mohit Sharma who leaked 73 runs, the most by any bowler in an IPL innings. Pant finished 88 not out while Tristan Stubbs went back with a crucial 26 off just seven balls.
DC finished with 224/4 and GT needed 225 to win.
In his 100th IPL match, Gill was removed early by Anrich Nortje but Wridhiman Saha and Sai Sudharsan kept the scoreboard moving for the visitors. GT had scored 67 runs in the powerplay.
The spin combo of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav then put brakes on the GT innings. Wickets soon started falling even as required rate was not getting out of hand.
Kuldeep got Saha in the 10th over and Axar dismissed Azmatullah Omarzai in the next.
Sudharsan who had scored a fine fifty was also gone in the 13th over. From there, it was David Miller who took the charge.
Even with no support from the other end, the South African kept going and took his countryman Anrich Nortje to the cleaners smashing 24 runs off the 17th over bowled by him to get to his fifty in just 21 balls.
However, Mukesh Kumar got the prized wicket of Miller in the 18th over. Equation looked like going out of hand but R Sai Kishore launched two back-to-back sixes in the 19th over to bring GT back.
With 19 needed in last over, GT's hopes rested on Rashid Khan. The Afghan tried hard but ultimately, DC prevailed winning the match by 4 runs.
Delhi Capitals 224/4 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 88* off 43, Axar Patel 66 off 43; Sandeep Warrier 15/3) Beat Gujarat Titans 220/8 in 20 overs (Sai Sudharsan 65 off 39, David Miller 55 off 23; Rasikh Salam 44/3, Kuldeep Yadav 29/2) By 4 runs
Rishabh Pant was awarded the Player Of The Match Trophy for his amazing knock.
Updated Points Table After DC Vs GT
DC pushed GT to the seventh spot in the table and rose to the sixth position due to this win. Both these teams have four wins and five losses but DC have a better run rate.