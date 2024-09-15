Cricket

Who Is Saleema Imtiaz? First Pakistani Woman Nominated As An ICC International Cricket Umpire

Imtiaz's nomination on the panel means she is now eligible to officiate in women's bilateral international matches and ICC women's events

saleema-imtiaz-pakistan-cricket-woman-umpire
Saleema Imtiaz (first from left) Photo: X | Pakistan Cricket
info_icon

Saleema Imtiaz became the first Pakistani woman to be nominated to the ICC international panel of development umpires, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

Imtiaz's nomination on the panel means she is now eligible to officiate in women's bilateral international matches and ICC women's events.

"This isn't just a win for me, it's a win for every aspiring female cricketer and umpire in Pakistan," Imtiaz said in a statement.

"I hope my success motivates countless women who dream of making their mark in the sport.

"This moment reflects the growing influence of women in cricket and the PCB's commitment to fostering that development."

Imtiaz's daughter, Kainat played 40 international games for Pakistan that included 19 one-day internationals and 21 T20s.

Imtiaz said she had always wanted to make her own name in the field of umpiring ever since her daughter made her international debut against South Africa in 2010.

BY PTI

"My own dream was to represent my country at an international level," Imtiaz said.

"I've had opportunities with the Asian Cricket Council, but officiating at the highest level has always been the ultimate goal."

Imtiaz joined the PCB's women's umpires panel in 2008 and has officiated in a number of Asian Cricket Council tournaments over the last three years.

Imtiaz's first on-field appointment in a bilateral series will see her officiate the three-match T20 series between Pakistan women and South Africa women which begins at Multan from Monday.

