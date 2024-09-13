Cricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Allocates 12.8 Billion Rupees For Stadium Renovations

Giving details of the fund distribution, Mohsin Naqvi said 7.7 billion rupees out of 12.8 billion are being spent on the upgradation of the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore

Champions-Trophy-2025
Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan Cricket Board has allocated 12.8 billion rupees for the renovation of stadiums.
info_icon

The Pakistan Cricket Board has allocated 12.8 billion rupees for the renovation of stadiums in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi ahead of next year’s ICC Champions Trophy, informed PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi. (More Sports News)

In a briefing given at the Board of Governors meeting in Faisalabad, Naqvi assured that the three venues would be ready in time to host the marquee event.

Giving details of the fund distribution, Naqvi said 7.7 billion rupees out of 12.8 billion are being spent on the upgradation of the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore.

The allocated budget for Gaddafi stadium involves 1,100 million rupees for the construction of a steel-structured pavilion, 3,471 million rupees for a concrete office building, 1,250 million rupees for the steel structure of the enclosure, 189 million rupees for a moat, and 330 million rupees for the replacement of two LED digital screens.

The board is also replacing floodlights with 480 LED lights at Gaddafi Stadium at a cost 523 million rupees, while 375 million rupees have been allocated for the installation of seats, and 93 million rupees for external development works.

The PCB has earmarked 3.5 billion rupees for renovating the National Stadium in Karachi including the new construction.

This includes 1,500 million rupees for the steel structure of the pavilion building, 580 million rupees for renovating the main building and hospitality boxes, 330 million rupees for two new LED digital screens, 490 million rupees for replacing floodlights with 450 LED lights, and 340 million rupees for seat installation.

The construction work at Pindi Stadium is estimated to cost 1.5 billion rupees including 393 million rupees for replacing floodlights with 350 LED lights and 400 million rupees for renovating the main building, hospitality boxes, and restrooms.

Additionally, 330 million rupees have been allocated for replacing two LED digital screens, and 272 million rupees will be spent on new seating installations.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. 'Our First Royal': Unmissable Shane Warne Tributes On Late Aussie Legend's Birth Anniversary
  2. Ireland Women Vs England Women Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE-W Vs ENG-W 1st T20I On TV And Online
  3. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Indian Team Begins Practice In Chennai Under Coach Gautam Gambhir
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024: Shreyas Iyer Comes Out To Bat With Sunglasses On, Goes For Duck
  5. AFG Vs NZ One-Off Test: Coaches Jonathan Trott And Gary Stead Voice Disappointment After Washout
Football News
  1. Sven-Goran Eriksson Funeral: David Beckham And Roy Hodgson Honor The Late Manager In Torsby
  2. Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch OFC Vs CFC, ISL 2024 Fixture On TV And Online
  3. Vivianne Miedema And Khadija Shaw: Have Man City Built An Unstoppable Partnership For WSL?
  4. Sven-Goran Eriksson: David Beckham To Attend Funeral As Fans, Friends Pay Final Tribute To Late Manager - In Pics
  5. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First To Reach One Billion Social Media Followers
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Laver Cup In Berlin, Return Unclear
  2. Davis Cup 2024: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov Star As Canada Sweep Aside Finland
  3. Laver Cup: Rafael Nadal Confirms Withdrawal From Berlin Event
  4. IND Vs SWE: Nagal Tweets About Davis Cup Group Photo, Lambasts AITA Officials
  5. India At Davis Cup 2024: Golden Opportunity To Achieve First-Ever Win Over Sweden In World Group I Match
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs PAK, ACT 2024 Preview: Unbeaten Harmanpreet And Team Aim To Extend Winning Streak
  2. Japan Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Hockey Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Malaysia Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. PAK 5-1 CHN Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Enter Semi-Finals; China's Fight For Survival Continues
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Thrash China 5-1 To Join India In Playoffs - Match Report

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Behind Ladakh Protests, The Civil Bodies Fighting For Sixth Schedule
  2. Sixth Schedule And Ladakh’s Fight For It: Explained
  3. A Long March From Ladakh To Delhi
  4. Anti-Sikh Riots Case: Tytler Pleads Not Guilty, Delhi Court Frames Charges
  5. Murder On Cam: Delhi Man Shot Eight Times Outside Gym, Dead; Gangster Link Surfaces
Entertainment News
  1. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  2. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
  3. Why Punjabi Cinema Irked Pash?
  4. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  5. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. Severe Flooding In Nigeria, 2 Years After Devastating Floods That Killed Over 600
  2. Russia To Expel 6 British Diplomats It Accuses Of Spying And 'Subversive Activities'
  3. China Raises Retirement Age Which Is Now Among Youngest In World's Major Economies
  4. Africa Sees More Than 100 Deaths, 3,000 Fresh Mpox Cases In Past Week | Latest Updates
  5. North Korea Discloses Secretive Uranium Enrichment Facility As Kim Calls For More Nuclear Weapons
Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Excise Policy: Supreme Court Grants Bail To Arvind Kejriwal In CBI Case
  2. IND Vs SWE: Nagal Tweets About Davis Cup Group Photo, Lambasts AITA Officials
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 13, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  5. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  6. Big Relief For Arvind Kejriwal, SC Grants Bail To Delhi CM In CBI Case| Key Events So Far
  7. TN: Fire At Substation Triggers Massive Power Outage In Several Parts Of Chennai
  8. 'Running Bulldozer Over Country's Laws': Supreme Court Slams Demolition Threats