Who Is Fanny Utagushimaninde? Youngest T20I Centurion From Associate Member Nation Rwanda - All You Need To Know

This remarkable feat helped her surpass the previous age record held by Uganda’s Prosscovia Alako (16 years, 233 days) and the men's record held by France’s Gustav McKeon (18 years, 280 days)

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Fanny Utagushimaninde profile
Fanny Utagushimaninde's file photo Photo: Special Arrangement
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Rwanda's Fanny Utagushimaninde scripts history in T20 international cricket

  • She becomes the youngest centurion in T20Is

  • Fanny struck 111 off 65 deliveries against Ghana

In what is a very encouraging story coming from an associate cricket, Rwanda Women's team's Fanny Utagushimaninde delivered a historic performance on March 20, 2026.

The teenage opening batter shattered multiple world records during her senior international debut against Ghana in the Nigeria Invitational Women's T20I Tournament.

At just 15 years and 223 days, Fanny has become the youngest player across all genders to score a century in the shortest format of the game internationally.

She struck an unbeaten 111 off 65 deliveries, including 17 boundaries, at the Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval in Lagos.

This remarkable feat helped her surpass the previous age record held by Uganda’s Prosscovia Alako (16 years, 233 days) and the men's record held by France’s Gustav McKeon (18 years, 280 days).

Furthermore, she became the first woman in history to score a century on her T20I debut, eclipsing the 21-year-old record of 96 set by Australian legend Karen Rolton in 2005.

Fanny Utagushimaninde Background

Fanny Utagushimaninde is a product of Rwanda's rapidly growing cricket development program. Before her senior call-up, she was a standout performer for the Rwanda Under-19 team and played domestic cricket for Gahanga Queens CC.

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She is a fearless right-handed batter with a natural ability to find gaps and her performance against Ghana has instantly turned her into a national icon.

Following her record-breaking knock, Rwanda's Ministry of Sports hailed her as an inspiration to the nation, noting that her achievement highlights the rise of Associate member nations.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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