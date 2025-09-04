West Zone vs Central Zone, Live Streaming Duleep Trophy 2025 Semi-Final 2: Preview, Team News, When And Where To Watch

West Zone qualified directly, featuring stars like Jaiswal, Iyer, and Gaikwad
Central Zone advanced via first-innings lead, powered by Malewar's 203 and Patidar's 125
Shreyas Iyer returns to red-ball cricket post-IPL 2025 final appearance
The second semi-final of the Duleep Trophy 2025 between West Zone and Central Zone at Ground B of the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru kicks off today (September 4). Check the West Zone vs Central Zone domestic red-ball cricket match details here.
West Zone, led by India all-rounder Shardul Thakur, enter the match with a direct qualification. They have a star-studded lineup, featuring the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, and Ruturaj Gaikwad.
Central Zone, captained by Rajat Patidar, earned their spot through a first-innings lead in the quarter-final against North East Zone. Powered by Danish Malewar's double century (203) and Patidar's brisk 125, they declared their first innings at 532/4. Shubham Sharma added a second-innings century, while Yash Rathod chipped in with 78.
Despite North East Zone’s resistance, including a gritty 64 from Jehu Anderson, the match ended in a draw, with Central Zone advancing on first-innings advantage.
BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 2 Pitch Report
The pitch has been batter-friendly, but the new ball might offer early swing. With overcast conditions forecast, early movement could test the top order.
This knock-out match is expected to be a battle between the West Zone's batting and the Central Zone's disciplined bowling, featuring Deepak Chahar and Khaleel Ahmed.
Also, keep an eye on 'India discard' Shreyas Iyer, returning to competitive cricket post-Indian Premier League outing, in which he led Punjab Kings to the final.
The South Zone vs North Zone first semi-final is being played at the adjoining BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground.
West Zone Vs Central Zone Live Streaming, Duleep Trophy 2025 Semifinal
Unfortunately, there will be no live streaming or TV broadcast of the Duleep Trophy 2025 semifinals.
Day's play begins 9:30 am IST.
West Zone Vs Central Zone, Duleep Trophy 2025 Updated Squads
West Zone Squad: Shardul Thakur (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aarya Desai, Harvik Desai, Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jaymeet Patel, Manan Hingrajia, Saurabh Nawale, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Dharmandrasinh Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Arzan Nagwaswala.
Standby players: Mahesh Pithiya, Shivalik Shama, Mukesh Choudhary, Siddharath Desai, Chintan Gaja, Urvil Patel, Musheer Khan.
Central Zone Squad: Dhruv Jurel (c), Rajat Patidar, Aryan Juyal, Danish Malewar, Sanjeet Desai, Aditya Thakare, Deepak Chahar, Saransh Jain, Ayush Pandey, Shubham Sharma, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed.
Standby players: Madhav Kaushik, Yash Thakur, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Mahipal Lomror, Kuldeep Sen, Upendra Yadav