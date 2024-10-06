West Indies Vs Scotland Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup: SCO-W Bat First - Check Playing 11s

Scotland captain Kathryn Bryce won the toss and chose to bat first against West Indies in Dubai on Sunday (October 5) in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group B fixture. (Match Blog | Streaming | Scorecard)
Playing XIs
West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews(c), Qiana Joseph, Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle(w), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack.
Scotland Women: Scotland Women: Saskia Horley, Sarah Bryce(w), Kathryn Bryce(c), Ailsa Lister, Priyanaz Chatterji, Darcey Carter, Lorna Jack, Katherine Fraser, Abtaha Maqsood, Rachel Slater, Olivia Bell.
Windies skipper Hayley Mathews said: "We've to pick ourselves quickly after the first match. But there's buzz around the team, we have a chance to come back in World Cup games and that's good. She's feeling better (on Stefanie Taylor) and happy to have her back. We've made a lot of plans, but the execution let us down in the first match."
Her opposite number Kathryn Bryce said: "We'll bat first. I think get the runs on the board, put the pressure on them and then go to defend. Quick runs will be part of our team talk, hit the pockets and run hard. Boundaries on such big surfaces are always difficult, keep it as simple as possible, a little bit cooler which is nice."
Both the Windies and the Kathryn Bryce-led Scots lost their campaign openers, and are desperately eyeing wins tonight to keep their semi-final hopes afloat. This will be the first T20I meeting between the two teams.