West Indies Vs Scotland Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Group B: SCO-W Rebuild After Losing Openers Early

Both the West Indies and Scotland lost their campaign openers, and are desperately eyeing wins to keep their Women's T20 World Cup semi-final hopes afloat. Follow the live cricket scores and updates from the WI-W vs SCO-W match

Outlook Sports Desk
6 October 2024
West Indies lost their Women's T20 World Cup opener to South Africa by 10 wickets. Photo: ICC
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the eighth game of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, to be played between West Indies and Scotland in Dubai on Sunday (October 6). Both the Windies and the Kathryn Bryce-led Scots lost their campaign openers, and are desperately eyeing wins tonight to keep their semi-final hopes afloat. Follow the live cricket scores and updates from the WI-W vs SCO-W match, right here.
West Indies Vs Scotland Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Slow Going For SCO-W

Even though Scotland have not lost any wickets in the last seven overs, their run rate is still a huge area of concern. Scoring at 4.5 an over will not hold them in good stead in a T20I, and that's where the Scots stand at the halfway stage of their innings. Can they up the ante in the next 10 overs or will the Windies apply the squeeze? Let's find out after the drinks break.

West Indies Vs Scotland Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Group B: Henry, Matthews Strike For WI-W

West Indies have dealt a couple of early blows to Scotland. Both their openers are dismissed inside the first three overs, as the Windies are bossing the powerplay. First, captain Hayley Matthews has Saskia Horley caught at midwicket in the second over. Chinelle Henry then uproots Sarah Bryce's off stump. Runs are down to a trickle too as the Scots look to rebuild.

West Indies Vs Scotland Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Group B: Toss Update

Scotland captain Kathryn Bryce has won the toss and opted to bat first against West Indies.

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews(c), Qiana Joseph, Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle(w), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack.

Scotland Women: Scotland Women: Saskia Horley, Sarah Bryce(w), Kathryn Bryce(c), Ailsa Lister, Priyanaz Chatterji, Darcey Carter, Lorna Jack, Katherine Fraser, Abtaha Maqsood, Rachel Slater, Olivia Bell.

West Indies Vs Scotland Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Group B: Toss Delayed

The toss has been delayed by 15 minutes, and set at 05:45 local time (7:15pm India time) as the India vs Pakistan game had just ended. Stay tuned for the toss update and playing XIs.

West Indies Vs Scotland Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Group B: When Will Match Start?

The Women's T20 World Cup fixture will commence at 7:30pm IST, with the toss scheduled for 7pm IST. The match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India, and will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India. This will be the first T20I meeting between the two teams.

