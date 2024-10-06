West Indies Vs Scotland Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Group B: SCO-W Rebuild After Losing Openers Early

West Indies Vs Scotland Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Slow Going For SCO-W
Even though Scotland have not lost any wickets in the last seven overs, their run rate is still a huge area of concern. Scoring at 4.5 an over will not hold them in good stead in a T20I, and that's where the Scots stand at the halfway stage of their innings. Can they up the ante in the next 10 overs or will the Windies apply the squeeze? Let's find out after the drinks break.
West Indies Vs Scotland Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Group B: Henry, Matthews Strike For WI-W
West Indies have dealt a couple of early blows to Scotland. Both their openers are dismissed inside the first three overs, as the Windies are bossing the powerplay. First, captain Hayley Matthews has Saskia Horley caught at midwicket in the second over. Chinelle Henry then uproots Sarah Bryce's off stump. Runs are down to a trickle too as the Scots look to rebuild.
West Indies Vs Scotland Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Group B: Toss Update
Scotland captain Kathryn Bryce has won the toss and opted to bat first against West Indies.
Playing XIs
West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews(c), Qiana Joseph, Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle(w), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack.
Scotland Women: Scotland Women: Saskia Horley, Sarah Bryce(w), Kathryn Bryce(c), Ailsa Lister, Priyanaz Chatterji, Darcey Carter, Lorna Jack, Katherine Fraser, Abtaha Maqsood, Rachel Slater, Olivia Bell.
West Indies Vs Scotland Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Group B: Toss Delayed
The toss has been delayed by 15 minutes, and set at 05:45 local time (7:15pm India time) as the India vs Pakistan game had just ended. Stay tuned for the toss update and playing XIs.
West Indies Vs Scotland Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Group B: When Will Match Start?
The Women's T20 World Cup fixture will commence at 7:30pm IST, with the toss scheduled for 7pm IST. The match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India, and will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India. This will be the first T20I meeting between the two teams.