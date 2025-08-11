West Indies Vs Pakistan Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch 3rd ODI WI Vs PAK Match

West Indies defeated Pakistan in the 2nd ODI match
WI will aim to clinch series
West Indies vs Pakistan three-match ODI series are level at 1-1 and are headed towards a thrilling finale in Trinidad on Tuesday, August 12. Pakistan won the first game by five-wickets to take a 1-0 lead before Roston Chase steered the hosts to victory in rain-curtailed match.
West Indies last won a bilateral series against Pakistan back in 1991 and will hope to break the 34-year-old duck, in the series decider.
West Indies Squad - ODI series
Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Kaecy Carty, Shai Hope (wk) (C), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Justin Greaves, Jewel Andrew, Amir Jangoo, Romario Shephard, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades
Pakistan Squad - ODI series
Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk) (C), Salman Agha, Mohammad Haris, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem
West Indies Vs Pakistan - H2H
Played - 139
PAK won - 64
WI won - 72
NR -0
West Indies vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI - Live Streaming Details
When is the West Indies vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI?
West Indies vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI will be played on Sunday, August 10. The match will start at 7pm IST.
Where to watch West Indies vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI?
West Indies vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI will be available to watch on the FanCode website and app in India. There will be no live telecast of the WI vs PAK T20I series on any TV channel in India.