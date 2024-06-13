Cricket

West Indies Vs New Zealand Toss Update, T20 World Cup: NZ Bowl First In Trinidad - Check Playing XIs

If West Indies win this game, they will ensure their passage to the Super 8s with three consecutive victories. New Zealand, on the other hand, face a do-or-die situation after an 84-run defeat to Afghanistan in their T20 World Cup 2024 opener

New Zealand cricket team file photo, BlackCaps Twitter
File photo of the New Zealand cricket team. Photo: X/BlackCaps
info_icon

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to bowl first against West Indies in match 26 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday (June 13). The game is being played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. (Match Blog | Streaming | Scorecard)

If West Indies win this game, they will ensure their passage to the Super 8s with three consecutive victories. The Windies first beat Papua New Guinea by five wickets in their campaign opener, then prevailed over Uganda by a whopping 134 runs in their second game.

Kane Williamson (R) with Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan. - Photo: X/ @BLACKCAPS
NZ Vs AFG, ICC T20 WC 2024: Kiwi Skipper Kane Williamson Praises Afghan Bowling Prowess

BY PTI

New Zealand, on the other hand, faced a demoralizing 84-run defeat to Afghanistan in their first match and are placed at the bottom of Group C as of now. If the Kiwis do not win today's game, their chances of Super 8 qualification will become slim.

Playing XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

West Indies will next face Afghanistan in Gros Islet (West Indies) on June 17, while New Zealand will meet Uganda in Tarouba on June 14.

