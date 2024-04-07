Cricket

IPL's Slowest Century: Pakistan Cricketer Mocks Virat Kohli As RCB Suffer Another Defeat

Virat Kohli reached the 100-run mark off his 67th ball, making it the joint-slowest hundred in Indian Premier League history. His ton was overshadowed by that of Jos Buttler, as Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets in Jaipur

Advertisement

AP
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli en route his century against Rajasthan Royals in match of Indian Premier League 2024. Photo: AP
info_icon

Virat Kohli's sublime century, 117 off 72 balls, wasn't enough to bail out the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) from their slump. On Saturday, RCB suffered a six-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals, their fourth in five Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 outings. (Full IPL 2024 Coverage | More Cricket News)

The former skipper's knock came under scrutiny for its strike rate, or the lack of it. Opening the batting with his successor Faf du Plessis, Kohli reached the 100-run mark off the 67th ball he faced -- the joint-slowest in IPL history.

During the innings break, Kohli told the official broadcasters that the Sawai Mansingh Stadium wicket "feels like its flat, but as soon as you see the ball holding up in the pitch, that's when you realise the pace is changing pretty quickly and then the big dimensions of the ground come into play."

Advertisement

The 35-year-old did admit that their "target initially was 190, 195, to be honest. But then assessing the pitch and how it was slowing down, we decided if one of Faf [du Plessis] or me get out, then the other had to bat till the end so that we can get that boost closer to 180-185, which we did, which I feel is a very effective total on this pitch."

As it turned out, a total of 183/3 proved too little against a power-packed Rajasthan Royals batting line-up, featuring ton-up Jos Buttler (100 off 58) and Sanju Samson (69 off 42). RCB lost the match by six wickets.

Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli congratulates Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler at the end of their Indian Premier League match in Jaipur on April 6, 2024. - AP/Pankaj Nangia
RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Jos Buttler Overshadows Virat Kohli In Jaipur - Stats Highlights

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Even as Buttler was giving the finishing touches to the chase, fans, backed by numbers, turned to Kohli with many mocking IPL's most prolific scorer (7,579 runs in 234 innings) for scoring the slowest century in the league's history. Pakistan cricketer Junaid Khan even ridiculed the former India captain by congratulating him.

But others, including Tom Moody, Ambati Rayudu and Mohammad Kaif, found no fault in Kohli's pace.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins in action during their Indian Premier League 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad on Friday (April 5). - AP
IPL 2024: Did Pat Cummins Want To Keep MS Dhoni Away By Not Appealing, Mohammad Kaif Asks

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"Virat Kohli's strike rate shouldn't be questioned, he can't carry the whole team," former Australia cricketer and celebrated coach Moody told ESPNcricinfo. "He provided an outstanding century, but he was let down at the other end".

Kaif agreed. In a social media post, the former India batter hailed Kohli as "a miracle".

"Got to feel for Virat who has been the lone warrior for RCB. He has a mind that's never satisfied by achievements and a body that never tires," wrote Kaif. "Virat Kohli is a miracle. No one can predict his limits or the heights he will reach."

Rayudu also felt that it was a "selfless innings," played for the team.

Advertisement

"Virat Kohli's yesterday innings is his most selfless innings. He played for his team. He could've scored quick boundaries for his own strike Rate and could've got out but he did what his team needed," Rayudu told Star Sports.

Five Slowest Centuries In IPL

Virat Kohli – 67 balls (2024)

Manish Pandey – 67 balls (2009)

Sachin Tendulkar – 66 balls (2011)

David Warner – 66 balls (2010)

Jos Buttler – 66 balls (2022)

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused
  2. Bhima-Koregaon case: Shoma Sen Gets Bail From SC After Spending Nearly 6 Years In Jail
  3. ‘Mom I Miss You': Notes On The Walls Of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital
  4. Alia Bhatt In Talks For Gurinder Chadha’s Disney Musical About Indian Princess? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Ruslaan' Trailer Review: Aayush Sharma Becomes A Ruthless Killer In This Intense Action Flick
  6. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: Moon Sighting Debate And Why Muslims Celebrate Eid On Different Dates?
  7. ‘Ripley’: 5 Reasons Why The Andrew Scott Show Should Be On Your Watch List
  8. Bird Flu Scare: Second US Human Infection Reported In Texas; Experts Term It '100 Times Worse Than Covid' | Explained