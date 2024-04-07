RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Jos Buttler Overshadows Virat Kohli In Jaipur - Stats Highlights

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli congratulates Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler at the end of their Indian Premier League match in Jaipur on April 6, 2024. Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli congratulates Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler at the end of their Indian Premier League match in Jaipur on April 6, 2024. Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia