BCCI Wants Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma To Play Domestic Cricket To Remain In ODI Contention: Report

At the same time, when asked pointedly about Rohit and Kohli's future at an NDTV event in October 2025, Agarkar had said the titans will be "assessed" but it would be "silly" to put them on trial in each and every ODI that they play. "It will be silly to put them on trial for every game. Once they start playing they will be assessed but they are not on trial," Agarkar said.