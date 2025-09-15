Virat Kohli Biopic: Here's Why Anurag Kashyap Would Not Direct Potential Blockbuster

Calling Virat Kohli a "beautiful man" and "very authentic human being", filmmaker Anurag Kashyap said the Indian cricket stalwart would rather not be part of mediocrity and step away than continue

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Virat Kohli Biopic: Heres Why Anurag Kashyap Would Not Direct Potential Blockbuster
Virat Kohli has notched up over 27,000 runs in international cricket across formats. Photo: AP
  • Anurag Kashyap says no to ever directing a Virat Kohli biopic in future

  • Effusively praises cricketer's personality and discipline

  • Suggests that he prefers to tell complex stories over glorifying renowned icons

That Virat Kohli's incredible life and cricket career deserve a documentary and/or feature film is perhaps beyond debate. But filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has said that he would not be the one to make a biopic on the titanic Indian cricketer.

Kashyap Explains Reasons Behind Refusal

Kashyap, while promoting his upcoming film 'Nishaanchi', told Filmygyan that he would never embark on a project narrating Kohli's cinematic story, suggesting that the cricketer's already elevated status leaves little room for the kind of narrative complexity he seeks.

The director-producer praised Kohli’s personality and discipline, remarking, “I don't know if I would want to because he is already a hero to many people, many children. If I have to do a biopic, I would choose something difficult from a person’s life.”

Kohli’s Achievements And Global Impact

Virat Kohli is widely considered as one of the greatest cricketers of contemporary times, revered for his unmatched work ethic, fitness and intensity on the field. With more than 27,000 international runs across formats, the Delhi lad has raised the bar in batting thanks to his relentless pursuit of excellence.

Kashyap Prefers Narrative Depth Over Glorification

Kashyap, known for directing cult classics like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ and ‘Dev.D’, added that he personally knows Kohli and described him as an “incredible man” whose qualities resonate with millions.

The filmmaker elaborated, saying, "He is a very beautiful man, I know him personally, and he is a very authentic human being. He is very emotional, an incredible person with incredible discipline. He would rather not be part of mediocrity and step away than continue, which is always with the people that I look up to."

Kashyap’s focus on deep, nuanced storytelling reflects his dedication to exploring human challenges rather than celebrating unblemished heroism.

