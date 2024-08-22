Cricket

Vanuatu Vs Fiji Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 9

Live streaming details of Vanuatu vs Fiji ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A, 2024 Match 9

T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A
Vanuatu and Fiji are set to clash in the ninth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup sub-regional East Asia Pacific qualifier A. (More Cricket News)

The campaigns of both the teams are already over and their chances of making it to the final stage of the T20 World Cup qualifier are nil.

Both Vanuatu and Fiji have just one win in their four matches. Vanuatu's sole win of the tournament came against Fiji only.

Andrew Masale's stroke-filled 82 followed by Williamsing Nalisa's six for 16 helped Vanuatu gain a 37-run win over Fiji in the earlier encounter between the two teams in the tournament. Fiji, will be looking to avenge their loss while Vanuatu would want to again control the game against an opponent they have already defeated.

Squads

Vanuatu: Nalin Nipiko, Junior Kaltapau, Andrew Mansale, Womejo Wotu, Joshua Rasu(c), Tim Cutler, Kenny Tari, Simpson Obed, Clement Tommy(w), Apolinaire Stephen, Darren Wotu, Williamsing Nalisa, Ronald Tari, Obed Yosef, Ala Viraliliu

Fiji: James Junior, Dawson Tawake, Peni Vuniwaqa(c), Josaia Cama, Peni Dakainivanua, Metuisela Beitaki(w), Peni Kotoisuva, Anish Shah, Joeli Moala, Siteri Tabuisulu, Apete Sokovagone, Kau Qalo, Sunia Yalimaiwai, Tevita Waqavakatoga

Live streaming details of Vanuatu vs Fiji ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A, 2024 Match 9

When Is the Vanuatu Vs Fiji T20I match?

The match between Vanuatu and Fiji will be played on August 23, Friday at the Faleata Oval No. 2 in Apia at 2:00 AM IST.

Where To watch the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A, 2024 Matches?

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A, 2024 Matches will be broadcast live on ICC.tv in select regions.

