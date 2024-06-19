USA Vs RSA, Super 8 T20 World Cup: South Africa Overcome Stiff United States Challenge

South Africa's Anrich Nortje, left, celebrates with teammate Kagiso Rabada after the dismissal of United States' Corey Anderson during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

South Africa's Anrich Nortje, left, celebrates with teammate Kagiso Rabada after the dismissal of United States' Corey Anderson during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan