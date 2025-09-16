TKR vs ABF Eliminator at Providence Stadium, Guyana on September 17, 5:30 AM IST; winner moves to Qualifier 2
Trinbago Knight Riders rely on experience and strong batting
Antigua & Barbuda Falcons need team effort in batting and bowling to challenge TKR
The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 moves into the knockout stage with a thrilling Eliminator as the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons face the Trinbago Knight Riders at Providence Stadium, Guyana, on Wednesday, September 17, at 5:30 AM IST.
Both teams finished the league stage closely, with TKR edging ABF by a single point. This high-stakes clash will see the winner advance to Qualifier 2, while the losing side exits the tournament, making every run and wicket crucial in this do-or-die encounter.
Trinbago Knight Riders come into the match with a solid core of experienced players who have delivered consistently throughout the season. Their strong batting lineup and reliable bowling attack make them a formidable opponent in pressure situations.
Meanwhile, the Falcons will look to capitalize on their momentum from the league stage, relying on collective batting contributions and disciplined bowling to challenge TKR and keep their CPL hopes alive.
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, Eliminator, CPL 2025: Head-To-Head Record
Total matches - 4
ABF Won - 3
TKR won - 1
NR/Tie - 0
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, Eliminator, CPL 2025 – Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, Eliminator, CPL 2025 being played?
The Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, Eliminator, CPL 2025 will be played on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The match starts at 5:30 AM IST.
Where to watch the Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, Eliminator, CPL 2025 live?
The Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, Eliminator, CPL 2025 will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network. The contest will be live-streamed FanCode.
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Squads
Trinbago Knight Riders: Joshua Da Silva (wk), Nicholas Pooran (c), Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Keacy Carty, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Saurabh Netravalkar, Usman Tariq, Darren Bravo, Mohammad Amir, Yannic Cariah, Ali Khan, Terrance Hinds, McKenny Clarke, Nathan Edwards
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons: Amir Jangoo (wk), Imad Wasim (c), Andries Gous, Kevin Wickham, Karima Gore, Shakib Al Hasan, Shamar Springer, Fabian Allen, Usama Mir, Jayden Seales, Salman Irshad, Odean Smith, Justin Greaves, Rahkeem Cornwall, Obed McCoy, Joshua James, Bevon Jacobs, Jewel Andrew