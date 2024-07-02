Team India's T20I Schedule Till 2026 World Cup: How Many Matches Will They Play - Check Full Schedule

India are the reigning T20 World Cup champions thanks to their seven-run win over South Africa in the 2024 edition in Barbados on Saturday, June 29. (More Cricket News)
Post the victory, the likes of Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma also announced their retirement from the T20I format as the BCCI looks ahead to the inclusion of younger faces when the Men In Blue look to defend their title at the 2026 edition, which will be held in India and Sri Lanka.
The trailer of that 'new team' will be visible for all when Shubman Gill-led India travel to take on Zimbabwe in a five-match T20I series starting July 6.
The series will be followed by a three-match series against Sri Lanka and against Bangladesh, with the latter being the last series for the Men In Blue in the T20I format this year.
As per the ICC Men's Future Tours Programme (FTP) for 2023-27, India are slated to play a total of 37 T20I matches till the 2026 T20 World Cup.
Five T20Is vs Zimbabwe (Away) - July 2024
Three T20Is vs Sri Lanka (Away) - July 2024
Three T20Is vs Bangladesh (Home) - September 2024
Five T20Is vs England (Home) - January-February 2025
Three T20Is vs Bangladesh (Away) - August 2025
Five T20Is vs Australia (Away) - October 2025
Five T20Is vs South Africa (Home) - November 2025
Five T20Is vs New Zealand (Home) - January 2026
Disclaimer: The above series scheduled in the FTP are subject to change.