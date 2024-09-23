Cricket

Tanzania vs Cameroon Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A Match 8

Tanzania will face Cameroon in the T20I cricket match at Dar-es-Salaam on Tuesday. Here are the live streaming, squads and other details of the cricket match

tanzania cricket team X tanzania cricket association
Tanzania national cricket team. Photo: X | Tanzania Cricket Association
The eighth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub-regional Qualifier A tournament will see hosts Tanzania take on Cameroon on Tuesday. The top two out of the six teams competing in this tournament will be able to go to the next and final round of qualification for the 2026 T20 World Cup that takes place in India and Sri Lanka. (More Cricket News)

Tanzania have used the home conditions well and look the strongest of all sides at the tournament. They shot out Lesotho for just 18 runs in their opening match and then bundled Mali for 61 runs to wrap up two resounding victories in the first two matches.

Cameroon had a tougher start as they lost to Ghana in their opening match but came back strongly to defeat Mali in the second match. Cameroon will have to put their best foot forward if they are to halt Tanzania's winning run.

Representative image for Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier - ICC
ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A Live Streaming: Teams, Schedule, Squads

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Cameroon Squad: Faustin Mpegna Junior (c), Julien Bienvenue Abega, Idriss Tchakou, Bruno Nseke Toube, Abdoulaye Nono Aminou, Brian Loic Dipita, Innocent Alain Nseke Toube, Roger Duplex Atangana Awono, Alexis Raoul Balla, Veron Fortune Bomnyuy, Epok Ndongo Marvin Dimitri, Sun Yat Sen Assegon, Honestly Kinga, Junior Dieudonne Alembe

Tanzania Squad: Abhik Patwa (c), Kassim Nassoro (vc), Halidy Amiri, Akhil Anilm, Laksh Barkania, Harsheed Chohan, Mohamed Issa, Muhammad Zafar Khan, Ally Kimote, Omary Kitunda (wk), Jumanne Masquater, Johnson Nyambo, Amal Rajeevan (wk), SanjayKumar Thakor

When is Tanzania vs Cameroon, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A?

The Tanzania vs Cameroon, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A match will take place on September 24, Tuesday at the University of Dar-es-Salaam, Dar-es-Salaam at 4:20 PM IST.

Where to watch Tanzania vs Cameroon, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A?

The live streaming of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A matches will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no live telecast of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier A 2024 on any TV channel in India.

