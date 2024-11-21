Tamil Nadu Vs Tripura Live Streaming, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group B Round 1: When, Where To Watch Domestic T20 Match

Tamil Nadu will cross swords with Tripura in a Group B, Round 1 fixture of the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Saturday, November 23. (More Cricket News)
Tamil Nadu had a disappointing outing in the last edition of the tournament, finishing fifth in their group, having amassed 14 points.
Tripura, on the other hand, were also slotted in the same group, and finished behind Tamil Nadu, with just four points in six games, losing their last five on the trot.
Both teams will eye a better showing this time around, where Tamil Nadu will seek glory while Tripura will eye qualification to the next stage of the tournament.
Tamil Nadu vs Tripura, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group B Round 1: Live Streaming
When and where will the Tamil Nadu vs Tripura, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group B Round 1 match be played?
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A Round 1 match between Tamil Nadu and Tripura will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore at 11:00 AM IST.
Where will the Tamil Nadu vs Tripura, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group B Round 1 match be telecast and live streamed?
Live streaming of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 matches will be available on the JioCinema app and website.