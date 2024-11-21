Cricket

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 Round 1 Live Streaming: Schedule, Groups, Where To Watch - All You need to know

After the completion of the group stage, teams will play the knockout phase of the tournament, with the preliminary quarter-finals as well as the quarter-finals, set to get underway in Bengaluru and Alur in Karnataka from December 9

File-picture
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 Photo: File
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 is all set to get underway from Saturday, November 23 and will run till December 15, with the final held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. (More Cricket News)

The prestigious T20 domestic tournament, organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India is structured with five groups, namely Group A, B, C, D, and E.

After the completion of the group stage, teams will play the knockout phase of the tournament, with the preliminary quarter-finals as well as the quarter-finals, set to get underway in Bengaluru and Alur in Karnataka from December 9.

A few fixtures that headline Round 1 are Bengal Vs Punjab, Delhi Vs Uttar Pradesh, and Baroda Vs Gujarat. 

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Round 1 Full Schedule

MatchVenueTime
Madhya Pradesh vs Mizoram, Group ARajkot11:00 AM IST
Bihar vs Rajasthan, Group ARajkot1:30 AM IST
Bengal vs Punjab, Group ARajkot9:00 AM IST
Hyderabad vs Meghalaya, Group ARajkot9:00 AM IST
Saurashtra vs Sikkim, Group BIndore9:00 AM IST
Tamil Nadu vs Tripura, Group BIndore11:00 AM IST
Karnataka vs Uttarakhand, Group BIndore1:30 PM IST
Baroda vs Gujarat, Group BIndore4:30 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir vs Jharkhand, Group CMumbai1:30 AM IST
Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh, Group CMumbai4:30 PM IST
Arunachal Pradesh vs Himachal Pradesh, Group CMumbai9:00 AM IST
Haryana vs Manipur, Group CMumbai11:00 AM IST
Chandigarh vs Puducherry, Group DVisakhapatnam11:00 AM IST
Assam vs Railways, Group DVizianagaram11:00 AM IST
Vidarbha vs Odisha, Group DVisakhapatnam4:30 PM IST
Goa vs Mumbai, Group EHyderabad11:00 AM IST
Maharashtra vs Nagaland, Group EHyderabad11:00 AM IST
Kerala vs Services, Group EHyderabad4:30 PM IST

For more details, check BCCI's official schedule page HERE

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 Groups

Group A: Bengal, Punjab, Bihar, Rajasthan, Hyderabad, Meghalaya, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram.

Group B: Baroda, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Saurashtra, Sikkim, Tripura.

Group C: Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh, this group also hosts Haryana, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand.

Group D: Assam, Railways, Chandigarh, Puducherry, Vidarbha, Odisha, Chhattisgarh.

Group E: Goa, Mumbai, Kerala, Services, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Andhra. 

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 Live Streaming Details:

Live streaming of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 matches will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

