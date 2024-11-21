Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 Round 1 Live Streaming: Schedule, Groups, Where To Watch - All You need to know

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 is all set to get underway from Saturday, November 23 and will run till December 15, with the final held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. (More Cricket News)
The prestigious T20 domestic tournament, organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India is structured with five groups, namely Group A, B, C, D, and E.
After the completion of the group stage, teams will play the knockout phase of the tournament, with the preliminary quarter-finals as well as the quarter-finals, set to get underway in Bengaluru and Alur in Karnataka from December 9.
A few fixtures that headline Round 1 are Bengal Vs Punjab, Delhi Vs Uttar Pradesh, and Baroda Vs Gujarat.
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Round 1 Full Schedule
|Match
|Venue
|Time
|Madhya Pradesh vs Mizoram, Group A
|Rajkot
|11:00 AM IST
|Bihar vs Rajasthan, Group A
|Rajkot
|1:30 AM IST
|Bengal vs Punjab, Group A
|Rajkot
|9:00 AM IST
|Hyderabad vs Meghalaya, Group A
|Rajkot
|9:00 AM IST
|Saurashtra vs Sikkim, Group B
|Indore
|9:00 AM IST
|Tamil Nadu vs Tripura, Group B
|Indore
|11:00 AM IST
|Karnataka vs Uttarakhand, Group B
|Indore
|1:30 PM IST
|Baroda vs Gujarat, Group B
|Indore
|4:30 PM IST
|Jammu and Kashmir vs Jharkhand, Group C
|Mumbai
|1:30 AM IST
|Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh, Group C
|Mumbai
|4:30 PM IST
|Arunachal Pradesh vs Himachal Pradesh, Group C
|Mumbai
|9:00 AM IST
|Haryana vs Manipur, Group C
|Mumbai
|11:00 AM IST
|Chandigarh vs Puducherry, Group D
|Visakhapatnam
|11:00 AM IST
|Assam vs Railways, Group D
|Vizianagaram
|11:00 AM IST
|Vidarbha vs Odisha, Group D
|Visakhapatnam
|4:30 PM IST
|Goa vs Mumbai, Group E
|Hyderabad
|11:00 AM IST
|Maharashtra vs Nagaland, Group E
|Hyderabad
|11:00 AM IST
|Kerala vs Services, Group E
|Hyderabad
|4:30 PM IST
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 Groups
Group A: Bengal, Punjab, Bihar, Rajasthan, Hyderabad, Meghalaya, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram.
Group B: Baroda, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Saurashtra, Sikkim, Tripura.
Group C: Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh, this group also hosts Haryana, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand.
Group D: Assam, Railways, Chandigarh, Puducherry, Vidarbha, Odisha, Chhattisgarh.
Group E: Goa, Mumbai, Kerala, Services, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Andhra.
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 Live Streaming Details:
Live streaming of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 matches will be available on the JioCinema app and website.