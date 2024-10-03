Cricket

Praveen Jayawickrama Handed One-Year Ban For Breaching ICC Anti-Corruption Code

Praveen Jayawickrama admitted to violating Article 2.4.7 of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code

Praveen-Jayawickrama
Sri Lankan Cricketer Praveen Jayawickrama Photo: Instagram/@_praveenjaye12_
info_icon

The ICC has banned Sri Lanka player Praveen Jayawickrama from all cricket for one year, of which six months are suspended, after he admitted breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code, parent body said in a press release on Wednesday. The charges relate to international cricket and the Lanka Premier League. (More Cricket News)

Jayawickrama admitted to being in breach of the following provision under the Code:

Article 2.4.7 – Obstructing or delaying any investigation that may be carried out by the ACU, including concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information that may be relevant to that investigation and/or that may be evidence or may lead to the discovery of evidence of corrupt conduct under the Anti-Corruption Code.

As a result of the admission, Jayawickrama has accepted a sanction of a one-year period of ineligibility, of which the last six months are suspended.

The ICC Anti-Corruption Code and the complete decision (which has been redacted to protect the identities of the ICC’s witnesses and other third parties) can be found here.

  2. Praveen Jayawickrama Handed One-Year Ban For Breaching ICC Anti-Corruption Code
