Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch 1st SL Vs NZ Test On TV And Online

New Zealand are set to tour Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series starting from September 18, 2024 at Galle International Stadium. The two sides will lock horns in what proves to be a crucial series in context of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. (More Cricket News)
The BlackCaps are third in the WTC standings with a PCT of 50 whereas Sri Lanka are fifth with a PCT of 42.86. A series victory for the hosts will seriously boost their position in the standings.
The 1st Test starts from September 18, Thursday and will go on for six days with a rest day allocated on September 21. The reason for it being as Sri Lanka will hold presidential elections on that day and no play will be possible.
Squads
Sri Lanka: Dhananjaya De Silva (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Oshada Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milan Rathnayake
New Zealand: Tim Southee (captain), Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Matt Henry, William O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Ben Sears.
When is the 1st SL vs NZ Test match to be played?
The 1st Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Test match will be played September 18, Wednesday at the Galle International Stadium.
What time will the 1st SL vs NZ Test match start?
The 1st Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Test match will start at 10 AM IST.
Where to watch the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Test series in India?
The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Test series will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network and it's live streaming will be available on Sony LIV and Fancode in India.