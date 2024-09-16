Cricket

Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch 1st SL Vs NZ Test On TV And Online

After the one-off Test vs Afghanistan that was washed out, New Zealand will lock horns against Sri Lanka in the two-match Test series starting from September 18

New-Zealand-Cricket-Team-Training-X-Photo
New Zealand cricket team in training ahead of the 1st Test. Photo: X/BLACKCAPS
info_icon

New Zealand are set to tour Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series starting from September 18, 2024 at Galle International Stadium. The two sides will lock horns in what proves to be a crucial series in context of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. (More Cricket News)

The BlackCaps are third in the WTC standings with a PCT of 50 whereas Sri Lanka are fifth with a PCT of 42.86. A series victory for the hosts will seriously boost their position in the standings.

The 1st Test starts from September 18, Thursday and will go on for six days with a rest day allocated on September 21. The reason for it being as Sri Lanka will hold presidential elections on that day and no play will be possible.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Dhananjaya De Silva (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Oshada Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milan Rathnayake

New Zealand: Tim Southee (captain), Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Matt Henry, William O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Ben Sears.

SL vs NZ Live telecast and streaming

When is the 1st SL vs NZ Test match to be played?

The 1st Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Test match will be played September 18, Wednesday at the Galle International Stadium.

What time will the 1st SL vs NZ Test match start?

The 1st Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Test match will start at 10 AM IST.

Where to watch the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Test series in India?

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Test series will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network and it's live streaming will be available on Sony LIV and Fancode in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Barbados Royals Vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch BR Vs SKN Match
  2. India Vs Bangladesh Test Preview: Rohit Sharma's Men Bask In Chennai Sun During Their Third Training Session - Watch
  3. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch 1st SL Vs NZ Test On TV And Online
  4. Bangladesh Tour Of India 2024: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads, Head-To-Head Record Of IND Vs BAN
  5. Nepal Vs Canada, ICC CWC League 2 Toss Update: NEP Choose To Bowl - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Meet Santosh Kashyap: New Head Coach Of Indian Women's Football Team
  2. UEFA Champions League: Liverpool Opener A Chance To Show AC Milan Progression, Says Paulo Fonseca
  3. UEFA Champions League: Teun Koopmeiners Backed To Shine In UCL Opener By Thiago Motta
  4. Premier League Matchday 4: Who Were The Lucky Winners And Unlucky Losers
  5. Mohammedan SC Vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2024-25 Highlights: Alaeddine Helps NEUFC Beat Monday Blues In 1-0 Win
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Canada Dump Great Britain Out As Shapovalov, Auger Aliassime Win
  2. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
  3. Davis Cup 2024: India Fall To Sweden As Ramkumar-Balaji Lose Crucial Doubles Match In World Group I Tie
  4. Korea Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WTA Tennis Tournament
  5. Davis Cup: Balaji, Ramkumar Lose On Opening Day As India Trail Sweden 0-2
Hockey News
  1. MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament 2024: Schedule, Teams, Prize Money And All Details
  2. Pakistan Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where To Watch 3rd-4th Place Match
  3. India Vs China Final Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Who Is Wang Caiyu? The Great Wall Of China At Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  5. India Vs South Korea Semifinal, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: IND Set-Up China Final Clash After KOR Humbling

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Amit Shah Vows To “Bury Terrorism” As BJP Targets Dynasty Politics In Jammu and Kashmir
  2. J&K Assembly Poll: Congress Releases Manifesto; Insurance, MSP, Jobs Among Other Promises | Key Points
  3. Day In Pics: September 16, 2024
  4. Manipur Lifts Week-Long Internet Ban, Schools To Reopen From Sept 17
  5. Kerala Man Who Died After Returning From Bengaluru Had Nipah; High-Risk Contacts Isolated
Entertainment News
  1. How an All-Night Theatre Performance in Kolkata Protested Against the Horrific RG Kar Incident
  2. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
  3. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  4. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  5. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
US News
  1. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  2. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  3. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  4. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  5. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
World News
  1. Massive Flooding In Central Europe
  2. Europe Floods: Several Dead In Poland, Czech Republic, Romania And More As Storm Boris Wreaks Havoc
  3. Papua New Guinea: At Least 20 People Were Killed In Violence Among Illegal Miners, Says UN
  4. Myanmar: Typhoon Yagi Kills Over 70, Casualty Count Expected To Rise
  5. Explosion In Germany's Cologne Sparks ‘Major’ Police Operation
Latest Stories
  1. Malaysia Vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 5th Place Play-off Highlights: JPN Seal The Victory With A Shootout Win
  2. Pakistan Vs China Semifinal Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: CHN Into Final After Shoot-out Win Over PAK
  3. India Vs South Korea Semifinal, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: IND Set-Up China Final Clash After KOR Humbling
  4. Afghanistan Vs South Africa ODI Series In UAE: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
  5. Daily Horoscope, September 16, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. India At Chess Olympiad, Round 5: Men Post Fifth Straight Win; Women Beat Kazakhstan
  7. Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Date, Puja Muhurat, Significance And All You Should Know
  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 15th To September 21st: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs