Sri Lanka Vs Netherlands, Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 38: When, Where To Watch

Here's all you need to know about the Sri Lanka Vs Netherlands, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Group D match 38 live streaming

AP / Adam Hunger
Netherlands celebrate their win over Nepal in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. Photo: AP / Adam Hunger
info_icon

Match 38 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will witness Netherlands with the Super 8 hopes still alive battling against the eliminated Sri Lanka on June 17, Monday at the Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

The Netherlands stand third in Group D trailing Bangladesh by 2 points from 3 matches. They can pave their way to the next round of the marquee tournament by winning this upcoming match against Sri Lanka by huge margins. Even with that, the Ducthmen will need the Bengal Tigers to lose their upcoming match against Nepal, that too by a significant margin.

Sri Lanka lost their chance to advance to the Super 8, with two defeats against - South Africa and Bangladesh and a washout with Nepal. Risiding at the bottom with 1 point from 3 matches, the Lankans have this one chance to claim a shining moment before they go home, and they will not let it slip away.

Here's all you need to know about the Sri Lanka Vs Netherlands, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Group D match 38:

When is Sri Lanka Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match?

Sri Lanka Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2024 Group D match will be played on June 17, Monday at 6:00 AM IST at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

Where to watch Sri Lanka Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match?

In India, the T20 World Cup 2024 matches can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.

Live streaming of the Sri Lanka Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website) in India.

For global telecast details, click here.

Sri Lanka Vs Netherlands Squads

Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c&wk), Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Daniel Doram, Fred Klaassen, Logan van Beek, Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh, Viv Kingma, Wesley Barresi.

Match starts at 6:00AM IST.

