Sri Lanka Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

A victory for hosts Sri Lanka would take them to the top of Group B, while Malaysia must win the game, if they are to stay alive in Women's Asia Cup 2024. Check details of when and where to watch the SL-W vs MAL-W cricket match live

sri-lanka-women-cricket-team
The Sri Lanka women's cricket team. Photo: File
The seventh game of Women's Asia Cup 2024 pits Sri Lanka against Malaysia in Dambulla on Monday (July 22). Watch the group B cricket match live on TV and online. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

Hosts Sri Lanka kick-started their campaign with a thumping seven-wicket win over Bangladesh. The Chamari Athapaththu-led side chased down a modest target of 112 runs in 17.1 overs, losing just three wickets in the process.

Malaysia, on the other hand, slumped to a 22-run loss against Thailand in their opening Asia Cup game. Chasing a target of 134 runs, the Winifred Duraisingam-helmed team could only muster 111 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs.

Sri Lanka stand second in Group B and a win in this match would take them to the top spot. Malaysia lie at the bottom of the group and must win the game, if they are to stay alive in the competition.

Sri Lanka Vs Malaysia, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming Details

When will the Sri Lanka vs Malaysia, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Malaysia, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match will be played on Monday, July 22, 2024 at 2pm IST at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs Malaysia, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match be telecast and live streamed?

The Sri Lanka vs Malaysia, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India. The live streaming for the game will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app and website in India.

SL-W Vs MAL-W Squads

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (C), Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Ama Kanchana, Udeshika Prabodani, Kawya Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasooriya, Kaveesha Dilhari, Vishmi Gunarathne, Inoshi Priyadarshani, Nilakshi De Silva, Sachini Nisansala, Shashini Gimhani.

Malaysia Women: Winifred Duraisingam (C), Mas Elysa, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Wan Julia, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Aina Najwa, Aisya Eleesa, Nur Izzatul Syafiqa, Arianna Natasya, Elsa Hunter, Dhanusri Sri Muhunan, Suabika Manivannan, Amalin Sorfina, Nur Aisyah, Irdina Beh Nabil.

