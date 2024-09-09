Capping off their remarkable comeback with the ball on Day 3 with a sterling fourth-innings chase, Sri Lanka beat hosts England by eight wickets in the third and final Test, at The Oval on Monday (September 9, 2024). The visitors zoomed to the 219-run target in just 40.3 overs, with 'Player of the Match' Pathum Nissanka cracking an unbeaten century. (Ball-by-ball commentary | More Cricket News)
Though the series was already lost after the second Test, the win assumes significance for the Lankans as it comes in challenging English conditions and follows an indifferent run of results for the sub-continental side.
This is only Sri Lanka's fourth Test win in England, and breaks a five-match winning streak for the English Test side.
More to follow...