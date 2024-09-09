Welcome to the Live Coverage of day four of the third Test between England and Sri Lanka. Follow ball by ball commentary right here.
On third day, despite a solid effort from Ben Duckett, who scored 86, and stand-in captain Ollie Pope, who made 154, England faltered to 325 in their first innings, collapsing from 290-4 to 325 all out. Sri Lanka responded strongly, with Pathum Nissanka smashing a rapid half-century.
Sri Lanka's bowlers then took charge, dismissing England for 156 in their second innings. Nissanka continued his aggressive play, reaching another half-century, and his partner Kusal Mendis is also in form. Together, they've added 55 runs for the second wicket in just 48 balls. With the match set to resume tomorrow, Sri Lanka is well-positioned to secure victory.