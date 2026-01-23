Sri Lanka Vs Australia ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: AUS-Y Bowl First; Check Playing XIs

Here is your ready reckoner for the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 match between Sri Lanka and Australia, including preview, toss update, playing XIs, live streaming information and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sri Lanka Vs Australia Live Streaming, ICC U-19 World Cup
Australia Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, ICC U-19 World Cup: Toss Update And Playing XI Photo: X/ ICC
info_icon

The 2026 ICC U-19 World Cup in Namibia is witnessing a massive Group A showdown as Sri Lanka and Australia face off in Windhoek. Both teams enter this contest with perfect records, having dominated their opening two fixtures to secure spots in the Super Six stage.

Sri Lanka has been the tournament's most explosive side so far. In their opener against Japan, Viran Chamuditha scripted history by smashing 192 runs, the highest individual score in U-19 World Cup history.

Alongside Dimantha Mahavithana, he shared a world-record 328-run opening partnership. They followed this up with a clinical 106-run victory over Ireland, led by captain Vimath Dinsara’s half-century.

Australia, the defending champions, have been equally ruthless. After an eight-wicket win over Ireland, they dismantled Japan in record-breaking fashion.

Opener Will Malajczuk stole the headlines by hitting the fastest century in U-19 World Cup history, reaching the milestone in just 51 balls. With both teams boasting record-breakers and unbeaten streaks, this match will decide who carries the most momentum and the top group ranking into the next round.

Sri Lanka Vs Australia, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Toss Update

Australia won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Sri Lanka Vs Australia, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Dimantha Mahavithana, Viran Chamunditha, Dulnith Sigera, Vimath Dinsara (C), Kavija Gamage, Chamika Heenatigala, Aadham Hilmy (WK), Sethmika Thinal Seneviratne, Rasith Nimsara, Mathulan Kugathas and Vigneshwaran Akash

Related Content
Related Content

Australia: Will Malajczuk, Nitesh Samuel, Steven Hogan, Oliver Peake (C), Alex Lee Young (WK), Jayden Scott Draper, Aryan Sharma, Hayden Issac Schiller, Kasey Tyson Barton, William Paul, Charles Lachmund

Sri Lanka Vs Australia, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Where To Watch?

This match can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE, Round 6 Day 2: Sarfaraz Smashes 5th, Sudip Scores Maiden Double Ton; MUM And BEN Score Big

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Issue Far From Resolved As Bangladesh Make Fresh Accusations; Scotland CEO Gives Major Update

  3. RCB Sale: Adar Poonawalla To Make 'Strong And Competitive' Bid For IPL Franchise

  4. T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Stand Firm On Not Travelling To India Amid ICC's Ouster Ultimatum

  5. Pakistan Cricketers Caught In Ponzi Trap: Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen To Face Huge Losses – Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Zverev Vs Norrie LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: German Takes On Last Standing Brit At John Cain Arena

  2. Australian Open 2026 LIVE Scores, Day 6: Medvedev Wins From Two Sets Down Against Marozsan; Paolini Crashes Out

  3. Gauff Vs Baptiste Highlights, Australian Open 2026: No. 3 Seed Fights Back A Set Down To Win On Margaret Court Arena

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Corentin Moutet 3rd Round, Australian Open 2026 Highlights: World No. 1 Secures Comfortable Victory

  5. Australian Open 2026: Inconsistent Aryna Sabalenka Advances To Fourth Round

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Live Score: Indian Star Faces Familiar Rival In Must-Win Clash

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  3. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  4. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  5. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

Trending Stories

National News

  1. EC Seeks Report from Bengal Chief Secretary On Illegal Additions To Voter Rolls

  2. He Has Been Arrested For Political Reasons: Gitanjali Angmo On Husband Sonam Wangchuk's Imprisonment

  3. Delhi NCR Rain Alert: IMD Predicts Light Rain January 23 Amid Winter Chill

  4. Delhi NCR Weather Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Warning for Dense Fog

  5. BJP Defends Karnataka Governor Over Assembly Address, Claims Congress Misusing House

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  2. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  3. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  4. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  5. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Putin On Trump’s Greenland Bid: ‘None Of Our Business’

  2. Trump’s Board of Peace for Gaza Splits The World Wide Open

  3. Trump Signals Ukraine Settlement ‘Very Soon’ As Talks With Zelensky Begin

  4. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  5. Zelenskyy Flags European Inaction On Ukraine, Seeks More US Backing After Meeting Trump

Latest Stories

  1. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley

  2. Voices From Prison: My Story Is A Reminder Of The Steep Price Of Portraying Truth, Says Prabhat Singh

  3. Voices From Prison: The Person Who Enters Jail Never Comes Out, Says Bhangar Activist Shankar

  4. Voices From Prison: When Opinion Becomes A Threat, Says Journalist Kishorchandra Wangkhemcha

  5. Voices From Prison: The Hypocrisy Of Liberals And The 'Good Muslim Bad Muslim' Narrative

  6. Modi, Lula Stress Global South Ties In Phone Call

  7. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Anastasia Potapova Highlights, AO 2026: Belarusian Beats Austrian Opponent Via Tie-Break

  8. Exide Kolkata Literary Meet: Feminism, the Banu Mushtaq Way