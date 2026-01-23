Sri Lanka Vs Australia ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: AUS-Y Bowl First; Check Playing XIs

The 2026 ICC U-19 World Cup in Namibia is witnessing a massive Group A showdown as Sri Lanka and Australia face off in Windhoek. Both teams enter this contest with perfect records, having dominated their opening two fixtures to secure spots in the Super Six stage.
Sri Lanka has been the tournament's most explosive side so far. In their opener against Japan, Viran Chamuditha scripted history by smashing 192 runs, the highest individual score in U-19 World Cup history.
Alongside Dimantha Mahavithana, he shared a world-record 328-run opening partnership. They followed this up with a clinical 106-run victory over Ireland, led by captain Vimath Dinsara’s half-century.
Australia, the defending champions, have been equally ruthless. After an eight-wicket win over Ireland, they dismantled Japan in record-breaking fashion.
Opener Will Malajczuk stole the headlines by hitting the fastest century in U-19 World Cup history, reaching the milestone in just 51 balls. With both teams boasting record-breakers and unbeaten streaks, this match will decide who carries the most momentum and the top group ranking into the next round.
Sri Lanka Vs Australia, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Toss Update
Australia won the toss and chose to bowl first.
Sri Lanka Vs Australia, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
Sri Lanka: Dimantha Mahavithana, Viran Chamunditha, Dulnith Sigera, Vimath Dinsara (C), Kavija Gamage, Chamika Heenatigala, Aadham Hilmy (WK), Sethmika Thinal Seneviratne, Rasith Nimsara, Mathulan Kugathas and Vigneshwaran Akash
Australia: Will Malajczuk, Nitesh Samuel, Steven Hogan, Oliver Peake (C), Alex Lee Young (WK), Jayden Scott Draper, Aryan Sharma, Hayden Issac Schiller, Kasey Tyson Barton, William Paul, Charles Lachmund
Sri Lanka Vs Australia, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Where To Watch?
