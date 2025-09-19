Sri Lanka wins by six wickets against Afghanistan, confirming Super 4 spot
Kusal Mendis scored unbeaten 74, Nuwan Thushara excelled with 4-18
Captain Charith Asalanka praises near-perfect team performance
Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka said his side were close to perfection in their six-wicket win over Afghanistan in the Asia Cup, a result that confirmed their spot in Super Four.
Kusal Mendis' unbeaten 74 runs from 52 deliveries helped Sri Lanka make a tricky run chase look rather simple after Afghanistan posted a target of 170.
Sri Lanka were also helped by contributions from Kusal Perera (28) and Kamindu Mendis (26), though it was Nuwan Thushara who starred with the ball for the Lions.
Thushara ended with figures of 4-18, his second-best total in T20Is, after claiming the first three wickets of Rahmanullah Gurbaz (14), Sediqullah Atal (18) and Karim Janat (one).
Afghanistan's innings were sparked into life by the impressive Mohammad Nabi, who plundered 60 from 22 balls, which included striking five sixes in the final over.
Sri Lanka, however, were able to get the job done, finishing with a score of 171-4 to maintain their perfect start to the tournament, having won all three of their Group B games.
Their next fixture will see them take on two-time runners-up Bangladesh in the Super Four, before further games against Pakistan and India.
Though Asalanka was thrilled with his team's performance, he acknowledged improvements must be made ahead of facing Bangladesh.
The Sri Lanka skipper placed particular focus on his side's lacklustre bowling in the final two overs, which saw Afghanistan add 49 runs to their total.
"I am really pleased with the performance today. It was almost perfect for us," Asalanka said.
"Up front, the pacers are doing their job and only one time we got it wrong, in the last over. But apart from that, we did a good job."
But Asalanka was quick to laud Thushara for his bowling heroics, saying: "He is a phenomenal person for us.
"With the new ball, most of the time, he bowls two or three overs and does his job for the country."
This edition of the Asia Cup is the third time the tournament has been played in the 20-over format, with Sri Lanka having lifted the title back in 2022.
The Lions beat India by 23 runs in the final three years ago, and Asalanka believes the support of the Sri Lanka fans can help them clinch a second crown.
"That is what we need," Asalanka added. "When we are outside in other countries, their support (means) a lot to us, and hopefully they are supporting us in the future as well."