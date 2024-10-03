Sri Lanka At Women's T20 World Cup Preview: Squad, Schedule, Past Results - All You Need To Know

After a fresh victory in the ACC Women's Asia Cup 2024, the Sri Lanka women's cricket team is ready to start their campaign on Thursday with the first match against Pakistan in Sharjah. (More Cricket News)
The Chamari Athapaththu-led Sri Lankan side is a strong contender for this year's title to end their 15-year drought of a T20 World Cup trophy. The Islanders have not gone past the first round in any of the previous tournaments.
Sri Lanka will clash with some big teams in Group A like, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and India. They have a strong batting lineup with the skipper leading from the front. Athapaththu's recent form will help the Lankans in the upcoming tournament.
Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, and Kavisha Dilhari are some top-order batters and Inoshi Priyadharshani, Udeshika Prabodhani and Hasini Perera will lead the bowling department.
Sri Lanka At Women's T20 World Cup Previous Finishes:
2009: Round 1
2010: Round 1
2012: Round 1
2014: Round 1
2016: Round 1
2018: Round 1
2020: Round 1
2023: Round 1
Sri Lanka Squad For Women's T20 World Cup 2024
Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Nilakshi de Silva, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Hasini Perera, Sachini Nisansala, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Ama Kanchana, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Shashini Gimhani
Group A: Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Australia
Full Sri Lanka Schedule At Women's T20 World Cup 2024
October 3 - Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, Sharjah at 7:30 pm IST.
October 5 - Sri Lanka Vs Australia, Sharjah at 7:30 pm IST.
October 9 - Sri Lanka Vs India, Dubai at 7:30 pm IST.
October 12 - Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, Sharjah at 3:30 pm IST.
Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka Matches At Women's T20 World Cup 2024
All of Sri Lanka's Women's T20 World Cup 2024 matches will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India. On TV, the Star Sports Network will air Sri Lanka's Women's T20 World Cup matches in India.