Scotland At Women's T20 World Cup Preview: Squad, Schedule, Past Results - All You Need To Know

Scotland women are set to make their tournament debut with this year's edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in UAE. Here are the full schedule, live streaming details, squads and other details of the Scotland women's team

Scotland women's national cricket team. Photo: X | Scotland Cricket
Scotland women's national cricket team is ready to feature in their first ICC Women's T20 World Cup. They will kickstart their campaign with the tournament's first match against Bangladesh women in Sharjah on Thursday, 3 October 2024. (More Cricket News)

Scotland women will become the 12th team to feature in the competition. Ten teams are participating in this year's edition which was shifted from Bangladesh to United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to security reasons.

The veteran all-rounder, Kathryn Bryce will be leading the Scottish side and her sister Sarah Bryce will keep the wickets. She was also named the vice-captain of the team for the tournament.

Scotland's women's team made their international debut in 2001 and has participated in 59 T20Is since then. They have won 35 matches, lost 23, and had one match ended in no result.

Scotland At Women's T20 World Cup Previous Finishes:

Scotland women's team is participating in the tournament for the first time. They are the only debutants in this edition.

Scotland Squad For Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Saskia Horley, Sarah Bryce(w), Kathryn Bryce(c), Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji, Lorna Jack, Katherine Fraser, Rachel Slater, Chloe Abel, Hannah Rainey, Abtaha Maqsood, Ailsa Lister, Abbi Aitken Drummond, Megan McColl, Olivia Bell

Group B: South Africa, England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Scotland

Full Scotland Schedule At Women's T20 World Cup 2024

October 3 - Scotland Vs Bangladesh, Sharjah at 3:30 pm IST.

October 6 - Scotland Vs West Indies, Dubai at 7:30 pm IST.

October 9 - Scotland Vs South Africa, Dubai at 3:30 pm IST.

October 13 - Scotland Vs England, Sharjah at 3:30 pm IST.

Live Streaming Of Scotland Matches At Women's T20 World Cup 2024

All of Scotland's Women's T20 World Cup 2024 matches will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India. On TV, the Star Sports Network will air Scotland's Women's T20 World Cup matches in India.

