Bangladesh will kick-off their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup campaign against Scotland in the first Group B fixture at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Thursday, October 3. (More Cricket News)
The Bangladeshi women come into the contest after hot and cold warm-up fixtures, where they beat Pakistan, but lost to Sri Lanka.
While on the other hand, Scotland come into their first 2024 Women’s World Cup tie having lost to Sri Lanka, but will be confident after their victory over Pakistan.
BAN-W Vs SCO-W, Women’s T20 World Cup Squads
Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Rabeya, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Jahanara Alam, Dilara Akter, Taj Nehar, Shathi Rani, Disha Biswas
Scotland: Kathryn Bryce (c), Sarah Bryce (vc), Lorna Jack-Brown, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Abtaha Maqsood, Saskia Horley, Chloe Abel, Priyanaz Chatterji, Megan McColl, Darcey Carter, Ailsa Lister, Hannah Rainey, Rachel Slater, Katherine Fraser, Olivia Bell
Bangladesh Vs Scotland, Women’s T20 World Cup: Live Streaming Details
Bangladesh will take on Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, on Thursday, October 3, and the game is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST.
Where to watch BAN-W vs SCO-W, Women’s T20 World Cup Group-B match?
All the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup matches will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India, and they will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.