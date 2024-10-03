Bangladesh Vs Scotland Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: BAN-W Look To Kick-Start With A Victory Over SCO-W

BAN-W Vs SCO-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Updates: Harbhajan Singh On IND-W's Chances
"I think India needs to be very careful when playing against Australia. Looking at this group, India has Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. But one match that I think will be a little tough is the India-Australia match," Harbhajan told Star Sports.
"Australia is a good team, even though these matches are being played in Dubai, on subcontinent pitches that might not suit them as much as their home conditions. But Australia, no matter where they play, are hard to beat. So, the biggest challenge for India may be Australia," he said.
BAN-W Vs SCO-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Updates: Squads
Scotland Women Squad: Saskia Horley, Sarah Bryce(w), Kathryn Bryce(c), Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji, Lorna Jack, Katherine Fraser, Rachel Slater, Chloe Abel, Hannah Rainey, Abtaha Maqsood, Ailsa Lister, Abbi Aitken Drummond, Megan McColl, Olivia Bell
Bangladesh Women Squad: Shathi Rani, Dilara Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Taj Nehar, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Murshida Khatun, Disha Biswas
BAN-W Vs SCO-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Updates: Head-To-Head
These two sides have met five times and Bangladesh leads the head-to-head stats by winning all of the five games played between the two over the years. This will be their sixth meeting.
BAN-W Vs SCO-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Updates
Bangladesh were originally set to host the international tournament, before it was moved to the UAE on security grounds. BAN-W skipper Nigar Sultana sounded bullish ahead of her side's opening fixture against SCO-W.
“Bangladesh is a crazy nation when it comes to cricket, with the emotion of the sport acting as an incredible tool for unity. If we perform well here, it will definitely have a positive impact on the Bangladeshi people,” she was quoted on ICC.