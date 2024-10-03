Cricket

Bangladesh Vs Scotland Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: BAN-W Look To Kick-Start With A Victory Over SCO-W

Women's T20 World 2024 Live Score: Get all the live scores and updates from Bangladesh women against Scotland women in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, right here

Jagdish Yadav
Jagdish Yadav
3 October 2024
3 October 2024
Bangladesh women take on Scotland women in the tournament opener. X
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the opening fixture at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 between Bangladesh and Scotland, to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Nigar Sultana, the captain of the Bangladesh team, will look to start off the tournament with the victory against the Scots, who are making their debut in the tournament. It remains to be seen how the pitch plays it's part here in Sharjah. Get all the live scores and updates from Bangladesh women's game against Scotland women in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, right here
LIVE UPDATES

BAN-W Vs SCO-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Updates: Harbhajan Singh On IND-W's Chances

"I think India needs to be very careful when playing against Australia. Looking at this group, India has Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. But one match that I think will be a little tough is the India-Australia match," Harbhajan told Star Sports.

"Australia is a good team, even though these matches are being played in Dubai, on subcontinent pitches that might not suit them as much as their home conditions. But Australia, no matter where they play, are hard to beat. So, the biggest challenge for India may be Australia," he said.

BAN-W Vs SCO-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Updates: Squads

Scotland Women Squad: Saskia Horley, Sarah Bryce(w), Kathryn Bryce(c), Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji, Lorna Jack, Katherine Fraser, Rachel Slater, Chloe Abel, Hannah Rainey, Abtaha Maqsood, Ailsa Lister, Abbi Aitken Drummond, Megan McColl, Olivia Bell

Bangladesh Women Squad: Shathi Rani, Dilara Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Taj Nehar, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Murshida Khatun, Disha Biswas

BAN-W Vs SCO-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Updates: Head-To-Head

These two sides have met five times and Bangladesh leads the head-to-head stats by winning all of the five games played between the two over the years. This will be their sixth meeting.

BAN-W Vs SCO-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Updates

Bangladesh were originally set to host the international tournament, before it was moved to the UAE on security grounds. BAN-W skipper Nigar Sultana sounded bullish ahead of her side's opening fixture against SCO-W.

“Bangladesh is a crazy nation when it comes to cricket, with the emotion of the sport acting as an incredible tool for unity. If we perform well here, it will definitely have a positive impact on the Bangladeshi people,” she was quoted on ICC.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Vs Scotland Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: BAN-W Look To Kick-Start With A Victory Over SCO-W
  2. England At Women's T20 World Cup Preview: Squad, Schedule, Past Results - All You Need To Know
  3. Sri Lanka At Women's T20 World Cup Preview: Squad, Schedule, Past Results - All You Need To Know
  4. Nine West Indies Players, Including Alzarri And Hayley, Awarded Multi-Year Contracts
  5. Scotland At Women's T20 World Cup Preview: Squad, Schedule, Past Results - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Champions League: Atletico Thumped By Benfica - In Pics
  2. Champions League: Real Beaten By Lille - In Pics
  3. Superstar Lionel Messi Scores Stunning Free-Kick For Inter Miami - Watch
  4. Champions League: Salah On Target In Routine Win - In Pics
  5. Champions League: Duran Scores As Villa Beat Bayern At Home - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. From Facing Jannik Sinner To Claiming Padel Medal: Aryan Goveas Courting Glory
  2. China Open: Alcaraz Lauds 'Beast' Sinner After Winning Beijing Classic
  3. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Topples Jannik Sinner In Beijing Epic
  4. Shanghai Masters: Sumit Nagal Faces First-Round Exit After Defeat To China's Wu Yibing
  5. Sumit Nagal Vs Wu Yibing, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Shanghai Masters 2024 Match
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. After Tamil Nadu, Karnataka Red Flags Food Colour Over Cancer Fear | Is Rhodamine-B Carcinogenic?
  2. 'Caste No Ground': SC Frowns On Discrimination In Jails, Unfair Work Distribution Among Inmates
  3. Telangana Minister's Remark On KTR's Role In Samantha-Naga Divorce Draws Ire | Who Said What
  4. Sadhguru's Isha Foundation Moves SC Over 'Illegal Confinement' Case | What To Know
  5. Mumbai Businessman Jumps To Death From Atal Setu Sea Bridge; 2nd Such Incident In 3 Days
Entertainment News
  1. Not Today Review: A Single Conversation Can Save a Life
  2. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  3. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  4. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  5. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Flights Resume At Japan's Miyazaki Airport After WWII Bomb Explosion Causes Major Disruptions | Details
  2. Typhoon Krathon Makes Landfall In Taiwan
  3. Annual Solar Eclipse 2024 | In Pics
  4. Mexico: 6 Migrants Shot Dead, 10 Injured Near Guatemalan Border As Mexican Army Opens Fire
  5. Taiwan: At Least 8 Dead In Hospital Fire As Typhoon Krathon Batters Island's South
Latest Stories
  1. Mohammed Shami Hits Out On Reports Claiming Pacer Is Out Of BGT, Calls It 'Fake News'
  2. RG Kar Kolkata: Junior Medics Hold Mega Rally On 'Mahalaya', Fresh Row Over Statue Installation | Top Points
  3. Women's T20 WC: Google Doodle Honours Cricketers As Mega Event Kicks-Off In UAE
  4. Amid Medics' Stir For Safety, Doctor In Delhi Shot Dead By Teens At Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 3, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Over 120 Sexual Assault Lawsuits And Trafficking Charges: A Timeline of Allegations
  7. Navratri 2024: How Is The Festival Celebrated In Different Indian States?
  8. Middle-East Tensions: 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Lebanon; Central Beirut Hit Second Time In A Week | Key Points