Bangladesh Vs Scotland Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: BAN-W Look To Kick-Start With A Victory Over SCO-W

Bangladesh women take on Scotland women in the tournament opener.

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the opening fixture at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 between Bangladesh and Scotland, to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Nigar Sultana, the captain of the Bangladesh team, will look to start off the tournament with the victory against the Scots, who are making their debut in the tournament. It remains to be seen how the pitch plays it's part here in Sharjah. Get all the live scores and updates from Bangladesh women's game against Scotland women in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, right here

LIVE UPDATES

3 Oct 2024, 02:51:41 pm IST BAN-W Vs SCO-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Updates: Harbhajan Singh On IND-W's Chances "I think India needs to be very careful when playing against Australia. Looking at this group, India has Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. But one match that I think will be a little tough is the India-Australia match," Harbhajan told Star Sports. "Australia is a good team, even though these matches are being played in Dubai, on subcontinent pitches that might not suit them as much as their home conditions. But Australia, no matter where they play, are hard to beat. So, the biggest challenge for India may be Australia," he said.

3 Oct 2024, 02:38:26 pm IST BAN-W Vs SCO-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Updates: Squads Scotland Women Squad: Saskia Horley, Sarah Bryce(w), Kathryn Bryce(c), Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji, Lorna Jack, Katherine Fraser, Rachel Slater, Chloe Abel, Hannah Rainey, Abtaha Maqsood, Ailsa Lister, Abbi Aitken Drummond, Megan McColl, Olivia Bell Bangladesh Women Squad: Shathi Rani, Dilara Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Taj Nehar, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Murshida Khatun, Disha Biswas

3 Oct 2024, 02:31:06 pm IST BAN-W Vs SCO-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Updates: Head-To-Head These two sides have met five times and Bangladesh leads the head-to-head stats by winning all of the five games played between the two over the years. This will be their sixth meeting.