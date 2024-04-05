SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, And Bangladesh

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings both would aim to move ahead in the lndian Premier League (IPL) points tally when the two Southern teams clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday in Hyderabad. (Preview | More Cricket News)
Sunrisers have had an inconsistent season so far, winning a game against Mumbai Indians and losing one on either sides of it. Their batting looks fiery but the bowling has at best appeared ordinary. A good team performance is what they would be looking for as they welcome the five-time champions.
The Super Kings started the season with two wins but a top-order collapse made them taste defeat for the first time this season in their last match against Delhi Capitals. Their batting and bowling templates are more or less set but a return to form of their new skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad is something they would be looking up to.
Chennai would also be without the services of their best bowler in the tournament, Mustafizur Rahman.
Live Streaming Details
When will the SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2024 match be played?
The 18th match of IPL 2024 will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, April 5, 2024, at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2024 match on TV?
In India, the match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.
Where to watch the SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2024 match online in India?
The live streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.
Where to watch the SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2024 match in Pakistan?
In Pakistan, live streaming of the IPL 2024 match will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.
Where to watch the SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2024 match in Bangladesh?
In Bangladesh, IPL matches can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.
Where to watch the SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2024 match in Sri Lanka and Nepal?
The IPL match will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.