Southern Super Stars Vs Konark Suryas Odisha Live Streaming, Legends League Cricket Qualifier 1: When, Where To Watch

The Qualifier 1 of Legends League Cricket 2024 pits Southern Super Stars against Konark Suryas Odisha at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on Saturday (October 12, 2024). Watch the T20 cricket match live on TV and online. (More Cricket News)
The two teams got to the first play-off game in contrasting fashion. While the Super Stars topped the table with five wins from seven games in the league phase, Konark Suryas narrowly made it to Qualifier 1 on the basis of a marginally better net run rate than India Capitals — both teams had eight points and three wins.
The winner of this match will advance straight to the final, while the loser will take on the winner of the Eliminator, which will be played between Toyam Hyderabad and India Capitals on Sunday.
Southern Super Stars Vs Konark Suryas Odisha, Legends League Cricket 2024 Qualifier 1: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the LLC 2024 Qualifier 1 between Southern Super Stars and Konark Suryas Odisha be played?
The LLC 2024 Qualifier 1 between Southern Super Stars and Konark Suryas Odisha will be played on Saturday, October 12 at 3pm IST at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar.
Where will the LLC 2024 Qualifier 1 between Southern Super Stars and Konark Suryas Odisha be telecast and live streamed?
The LLC 2024 Qualifier 1 between Southern Super Stars and Konark Suryas Odisha will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. It will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.
Southern Super Stars Vs Konark Suryas Odisha, Legends League Cricket 2024 Qualifier 1: Squads
Southern Super Stars: Hamilton Masakadza, Martin Guptill, Kedar Jadhav(c), Shreevats Goswami(w), Chirag Gandhi, Elton Chigumbura, Jesal Karia, Suboth Bhati, Jeevan Mendis, Hamid Hassan, Abdur Razzak, Dinesh Karthik, Parthiv Patel, Suranga Lakmal, Robin Bist, Pawan Negi, Chathuranga de Silva, Monu Kumar
Konark Suryas Odisha: Richard Levi(w), Dilshan Munaweera, Kevin O Brien, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan(c), Vinay Kumar, Diwesh Pathania, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kevon Cooper, KP Appanna, Pravin Tambe, Ross Taylor, Ambati Rayudu, Rajesh Bishnoi, Ben Laughlin, Navin Stewart, Fidel Edwards, Jesse Ryder, Natraj Behera