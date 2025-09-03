South Africa Vs England: Temba Bavuma Credits Bowlers For SA’s Big Win Over ENG In First ODI

S
Stats Perform
South Africa in action against England
  • South Africa beat England by 7 wickets in the first match of the three-match ODI series

  • Star Spinner Keshav Maharaj shone with the ball, claiming 4 wickets while conceding just 22 runs

  • Aiden Markram continued his magnificent batting form, scoring 86 runs

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma lauded his bowlers' impact following their resounding ODI victory over England at Headingley.

The Proteas dismantled their hosts for a seven-wicket triumph on Tuesday, led by Aiden Markram's 86 runs and Keshav Maharaj's figures of 4-22. 

After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, the tourists rattled through England's batting order despite opener Jamie Smith getting his second ODI half-century. 

Jos Buttler top-scored for England after Smith with just 15, while the likes of Jacob Bethell (one), Will Jacks (seven), and Sonny Barker (0) all failed to reach double figures.

The tourists needed just 21 overs with the bat to take a series lead ahead of the second match at Lord's on Thursday. 

England's score of 131 was their third-lowest ODI total ever recorded at Headingley, and their lowest since the 1975 World Cup, when they managed 93 against Australia. 

South Africa, meanwhile, surged to victory with 175 balls to spare, their highest such margin in a men's ODI away from home. 

Only once have they beaten England with more balls to spare in the format, coming at the 2007 World Cup, when they won with 184 balls remaining. 

Bavuma was quick to praise his bowlers for laying the foundations for the win, particularly Maharaj, who took the wickets of Buttler, Jacks, Baker and Adil Rashid. 

Indeed, he produced his second-best single-innings figures in the format, only bettered by the 5-33 he managed against Australia just last month. 

"We were clinical with the ball. Even though they managed to put us under a bit of pressure in the powerplay, we still managed to take wickets," Bavuma said.

"Then in the middle, the guys came in, Kesh showing his class. With the ball, I don't think you can fault much.

"With the bat, we could have been more clinical at the end but I don't think it takes anything away from how we went about the chase, led by Aiden Markram at the top really taking the attack to them."

South Africa are aiming for consecutive multigame bilateral men's ODI series victories against England for the first time in 20 years, and with their display on Monday, they will have full confidence of doing so. 

