South Africa 'Can Be A Formidable Side' After West Indies Victory, Temba Bavuma Insists

Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma hopes the victory is a sign of things to come for South Africa

South-Africa-West-Indies-Trophy
South Africa celebrate with the trophy.
Temba Bavuma believes his inexperienced South Africa "can be a formidable side" following their Test series win over West Indies. (More Cricket News)

The Proteas clinched the two-match series - and Sir Vivian Richards Trophy - with a comfortable 40-run victory in the second Test in Guyana.

Resuming day three at 223-5, South Africa could only add another 21 runs as they were bowled out for 246.

However, Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj then took centre stage in the field with both taking three wickets apiece - the latter becoming his nation's most prolific spinner in the process by taking his Test tally to 171 - to prevent the Windies from building any momentum.

Although the partnership of Gudakesh Motie and Joshua Da Silva kept the hosts in contention, they were eventually all out for 144.

And skipper Bavuma hopes the victory is a sign of things to come for South Africa.

"The emotions were a little bit up and down," he said. "[We are] glad the weather held up. Both teams were in the game. We had to keep working hard. The game went our way, fortunately.

"We leant on to the bowlers to deliver for us. Rabada led the pacers and the spin department was led by Keshav.

"We just need to keep building. We are an inexperienced team. The more the guys play, the more confident they will become. We can be a formidable side."

Windies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite added: "Our first innings total was bad [144]. We did well with the ball on the first day. The mindset was to have intent.

"We didn't get the partnerships. There were some rash shots in the first innings. There was some fight from Motie and the lower order. 

"The bowlers did a fantastic job after losing the toss. We fought and fought back."

