Shubman Gill appointed new ODI captain as BCCI ends Rohit Sharma’s tenure, sparking debate over timing
Mohammad Kaif criticizes the decision, highlighting Rohit’s record of 15 ICC event wins in 16 attempts and his recent Champions Trophy triumph
Rohit’s future in ODIs and participation in the 2027 World Cup remain uncertain after earlier retirements from T20 and Test formats
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made a major shake-up in Indian cricket, announcing Shubman Gill as the new ODI captain and bringing an end to Rohit Sharma's celebrated captaincy era.
Rohit, who became India’s second most successful captain after MS Dhoni, had steered the team to remarkable success, including multiple ICC trophies, making the timing of this leadership transition a subject of debate.
Shubman Gill’s appointment as the new ODI captain was confirmed on October 4th, signaling the start of a new chapter for India’s white-ball side.
Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif voiced his concerns about this decision, questioning whether it was too soon to end Rohit’s tenure. "Rohit Sharma gave India 16 years, yet we couldn’t give him even one year of captaincy in return."
"As captain, he has won 15 out of 16 ICC events, losing only one, the 2023 final. The Champions Trophy in 2025 was his last match as captain, he was player of the match and lifted the trophy. He could have also won the 2024 World Cup," Kaif said in a video posted on X.
Kaif highlighted Rohit’s graciousness and dedication to the team. "He retired after winning the World Cup to give new players a chance. He stepped aside quietly, and soon after, his captaincy was taken away. In India, the idea has always been to continue as long as your time is right, but Rohit did not cling to power. He guided many players, yet we replaced him for the 2027 World Cup without even giving him one more year."
He continued, "The captain who delivered two ICC trophies in just eight months will now be replaced by Shubman Gill. Gill is young and has potential, but why rush him? His moment will come, but right now, it was Rohit’s time."
This announcement follows Rohit’s earlier retirements from T20 cricket after the 2024 T20 World Cup and from Tests during IPL 2025, shortly before Virat Kohli’s retirement, following a challenging Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
With the leadership baton passed to Shubman Gill, questions now loom over Rohit Sharma’s future in ODIs and whether he will feature in the 2027 World Cup.