Kaif highlighted Rohit’s graciousness and dedication to the team. "He retired after winning the World Cup to give new players a chance. He stepped aside quietly, and soon after, his captaincy was taken away. In India, the idea has always been to continue as long as your time is right, but Rohit did not cling to power. He guided many players, yet we replaced him for the 2027 World Cup without even giving him one more year."