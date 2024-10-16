Cricket

Services Vs Baroda Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Elite Group A Round 2 Match

Services Vs Baroda, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 round 2 group A match will take place at the Palam A Stadium in New Delhi

ranji-trophy-2024-25-plate-group-x-bcci-domestic
Ranji Trophy. Photo: File
info_icon

The Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 1 witnessed convincing victories for both Services and Baroda, but now but now one team is set to face defeat as they clash in Round 2, starting on October 18 at Palam A Stadium in New Delhi. (More Cricket News)

Services began their campaign with an impressive innings and 65-run victory over Meghalaya. Led by Rajat Paliwal, they posted 402 in their first innings, which proved too much for their opponents, who scored 233 and 104. The match featured standout performances from Rajat Chauhan, who scored 113 runs, and captain Paliwal, who contributed 107 runs.

Meanwhile, Baroda triumphed in their opening match against defending champions Mumbai, winning by 84 runs. Krunal Pandya's side posted scores of 290 and 185, while Ajinkya Rahane's team managed only 214 and 177.

Baroda Squad:

Krunal Pandya (c),Vishnu Solanki (vc), Priyanshu Moliya, Mitesh Patel (wk), Shivalik Sharma, Atit Sheth, Akash Singh, Bhargav Bhatt, Raj Limbani, Lukman Meriwala, Jyotsnil Singh, Akshay More, Sukirt Pandey, Mahesh Pithiya, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Ninad Rathva, Shashwat Rawat, Lakshit Toksiya

Services Squad:

Rajat Paliwal, Amit Shukla, Arun Kumar, Varun Choudhary, Jayant Goyat, Lovekesh Bansal, Pulkit Narang, Nitin Yadav, Poonam Poonia, Ravi Chauhan, Shubham Rohilla, Arjun Sharma, Nitin Tanwar, Suraj Vashisht

Services Vs Baroda Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Streaming

When is the Services Vs Baroda, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group A match?

Services Vs Baroda, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match takes place at the Palam A Stadium in New Delhi. The match is scheduled from October 18 to 21. Play begins from 9:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the Services Vs Baroda, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group A match?

Select matches of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches will be available to watch on TV on Sports18 Network channels.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 2: Ben Duckett Lauds Pakistan's Spin Attack As England Trail By 127 Runs
  2. Services Vs Baroda Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Elite Group A Round 2 Match
  3. West Indies Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Women's T20 WC 2024: When, Where To Watch WI-W Vs NZ-W Semi-Final Match
  4. Champions Trophy Not Possible Without India, Reckon Top England And Wales Cricket Board Officials
  5. Shakib Al Hasan Set For Farewell Test At Home As Bangladesh Reveal Squad For First Match Against SA
Football News
  1. Lionel Messi Completes 20 Years Of Football: The Barcelona Great's Career Celebrated
  2. New England Boss Thomas Tuchel Sets Sights On FIFA World Cup Glory: 'I Want That Second Star On Our Shirt'
  3. Fulham Vs Aston Villa, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  4. Pep Guardiola Will Leave Man City If Club Lied Over Alleged Breaches, Says Football Finance Expert
  5. Thomas Tuchel Appointed England Coach: A Look At The German's Career In Numbers
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz To Fill Void After Rafael Nadal Retirement
  2. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Spaniard's 'Unfathomable' French Open Record Will Not Be Matched, Says Chang
  3. Rafael Nadal Knew The Time Was Right To Move On, Says Michael Chang
  4. ATP Rankings: Jannik Sinner Behind Only Nadal, Djokovic After Speeding To Year-End Number One
  5. World Tennis League 2024: Kyrgios Wants To 'Shut Up' Doubters With Grand Slam Win
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  2. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  3. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction
  5. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions

Trending Stories

National News
  1. SC Seeks Delhi LG's Personal Affidavit On 'Illegal' Tree Felling In Ridge Area
  2. Jammu And Kashmir: Omar Abdullah Takes Oath As Chief Minister
  3. Airline Bomb Threats: Minor Taken Into Mumbai Police Custody; Meeting Over Rising Fares, Hoax Calls | Top Points
  4. 'Done To Remove Encroachment': Gujarat Govt Justifies Demolitions In Gir Somnath District
  5. Centre Approves 3% DA Hike Ahead Of Diwali | What Does That Mean
Entertainment News
  1. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
  2. 'It’s Bisan from Gaza, And I’m Still Alive': An Aesthetics Of Empathy
  3. Tamil Cinema’s Demon King Or Tragic Hero? 
  4. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype
  5. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Indian Cinema
US News
  1. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  2. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  3. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  4. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  5. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
World News
  1. India-Canada Row: Pannun Claims SFJ In Touch With Canadian PMO; Trudeau Admits 'No Hard Proof' Of Nijjar Killing
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. Nigeria: 90 Killed, 50 Injured In Gasoline Tanker Explosion, Say Police
  4. 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Turkey, Tremors Felt In Syria
  5. As Russia-Ukraine War Escalates, Zelenskyy Prepares To Release 'Victory Plan' | What We Know
Latest Stories
  1. Middle East Tensions: Iran Vows 'Regretful' Response If Israel Attacks Tehran; Strikes Kill Mayor In Lebanon
  2. Horoscope For October 16, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. President Of Suspended Russian Olympic Committee To Resign After Six Years In Office
  4. Saturn Retrograde: What It Means For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Day In Pics: October 15, 2024
  6. Chennai Rains: Schools, Colleges Closed Amid Red Alert; Train Services Hit As IMD Forecasts More Showers
  7. Why Are Tensions Rising Between North And South Korea?
  8. Jaishankar In Pak: Bold Entry, Handshake With PM Sharif In 1st High-Level Visit From India In Years