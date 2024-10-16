Services Vs Baroda Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Elite Group A Round 2 Match

The Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 1 witnessed convincing victories for both Services and Baroda, but now but now one team is set to face defeat as they clash in Round 2, starting on October 18 at Palam A Stadium in New Delhi. (More Cricket News)
Services began their campaign with an impressive innings and 65-run victory over Meghalaya. Led by Rajat Paliwal, they posted 402 in their first innings, which proved too much for their opponents, who scored 233 and 104. The match featured standout performances from Rajat Chauhan, who scored 113 runs, and captain Paliwal, who contributed 107 runs.
Meanwhile, Baroda triumphed in their opening match against defending champions Mumbai, winning by 84 runs. Krunal Pandya's side posted scores of 290 and 185, while Ajinkya Rahane's team managed only 214 and 177.
Baroda Squad:
Krunal Pandya (c),Vishnu Solanki (vc), Priyanshu Moliya, Mitesh Patel (wk), Shivalik Sharma, Atit Sheth, Akash Singh, Bhargav Bhatt, Raj Limbani, Lukman Meriwala, Jyotsnil Singh, Akshay More, Sukirt Pandey, Mahesh Pithiya, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Ninad Rathva, Shashwat Rawat, Lakshit Toksiya
Services Squad:
Rajat Paliwal, Amit Shukla, Arun Kumar, Varun Choudhary, Jayant Goyat, Lovekesh Bansal, Pulkit Narang, Nitin Yadav, Poonam Poonia, Ravi Chauhan, Shubham Rohilla, Arjun Sharma, Nitin Tanwar, Suraj Vashisht
Services Vs Baroda Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Streaming
When is the Services Vs Baroda, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group A match?
Services Vs Baroda, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match takes place at the Palam A Stadium in New Delhi. The match is scheduled from October 18 to 21. Play begins from 9:30 AM IST.
Where to watch the Services Vs Baroda, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group A match?
Select matches of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches will be available to watch on TV on Sports18 Network channels.