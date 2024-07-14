The Seattle Orcas and the San Francisco Unicorns will face off in the 13th match of the Major League Cricket tournament on Tuesday, July 16th at Church Street Park in North Carolina. (More Cricket News)
The Seattle Orcas find themselves at the bottom of the MLC 2024 standings with just one victory from three matches. On the other hand, the San Francisco Unicorns are in a slightly better position, occupying the second-last spot with one win, one loss, and one abandoned match.
The Seattle Orcas enter the match on the back of a five-wicket defeat against Washington Freedom. Meanwhile, the San Francisco Unicorns' previous game against the LA Knight Riders was abandoned due to heavy rain.
Here are the details of the Seattle Orcas Vs San Francisco Unicorns, Major League Cricket 2024 Match 13 live streaming:
When to watch the Seattle Orcas Vs San Francisco Unicorns, Major League Cricket 2024 Match 13 in India?
The Seattle Orcas Vs San Francisco Unicorns, Major League Cricket 2024 Match 13 will be played on Tuesday, July 16th at Church Street Park in North Carolina at 1:00am IST.
Where to watch the Seattle Orcas Vs San Francisco Unicorns, Major League Cricket 2024 Match 13 in India?
Live streaming of Major League Cricket 2024 will be available on JioCinema. Live telecast of MLC 2024 will be on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in India.
Squads
Seattle Orcas: Quinton de Kock (wk), Nauman Anwar, Aaron Jones, Shubham Ranjane, Heinrich Klaasen (c), Imad Wasim, Michael Bracewell, Harmeet Singh, Cameron Gannon, Nandre Burger, Zaman Khan, Wayne Parnell, Obed McCoy, Hammad Azam, Ryan Rickelton, Lance Morris, Nathan Ellis, Ali Sheikh, Ayan Desai, Shehan Jayasuriya
San Francisco Unicorns: Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (wk), Corey Anderson (c), Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Hassan Khan, Brody Couch, Liam Plunkett, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford, Tajinder Dhillon, Pat Cummins, Carmi le Roux, Karima Gore, Wiaan Mulder, Matt Henry, Jahmar Hamilton