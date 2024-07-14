Siechem Madurai Panthers and Nellai Royal Kings will face off in the 14th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League on Monday, July 15th at SNR College Cricket Stadium in Coimbatore. (More Cricket News)
The Siechem Madurai Panthers enter the match at the bottom of the table with just one win from their three matches, while the Nellai Royal Kings occupy second spot with two victories from three games and four points.
Both the Siechem Madurai Panthers and the Nellai Royal Kings enter this crucial encounter on the back of disappointing defeats.
The Panthers are still reeling from a comprehensive four-wicket loss to Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans, where they were unable to defend their total despite good effort.
Meanwhile, the Nellai Royal Kings are seeking to rebound from a nine-wicket defeat against Lyca Kovai Kings, a result that has undoubtedly dampened their initial momentum in the tournament.
Here are the live streaming details of the Siechem Madurai Panthers Vs Nellai Royal Kings, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 match 14
When to watch Siechem Madurai Panthers Vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL 2024 match 14?
The Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League will be played on Monday, July 15th at SNR College Cricket Stadium in Coimbatore at 7:15pm IST.
Where to watch Siechem Madurai Panthers Vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL 2024 match 14?
The broadcast of the TNPL 2024 matches will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. The matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 HD.
The live streaming of the TNPL 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
Squads
Siechem Madurai Panthers: Aditya V, Ajay K Krishnan, Ashwin M, Ayush M, Gurjapneet Singh, Hari Nishaanth C, Kousik J, Lokeshwar S, Rahul D, Saravanan P, Sri Abisek AS, Swapnil K Singh, Washington Sundar MS, Chatruvedh NS, Sasidev. U, Alexander R, Kiran Akash, Ajay Chetan J, Karthik Manikandan VS, Akram Khan M.
Nellai Royal Kings: Arun Karthik (c), RS Mokit Hariharan, Ajitesh Guruswamy, Nidhish Rajagopal, SJ Arun Kumar, Rithik Easwaran (wk), Sonu Yadav, S Mohan Prasath, NS Harish, R Silambarasan, Emmanuel Cherian, R Kirubakar, Lakshay Jain S, P Sugendhiran, V Gowtham, N Kabilan, Gohulmoorthi S, J Rohan, AV Abilash, Laxmesha Suryaprakash