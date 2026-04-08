Scotland Vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Live Streaming: Why Toss Delayed At Windhoek?

Scotland and Oman are set to face off today, Wednesday, April 8, 2026, in a critical match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two. This One Day International (ODI) encounter, Match 95 of the tournament, will take place at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek, Namibia. With the series nearing its final stages, both teams are desperate for points to secure their standing on the road to the 2027 World Cup.