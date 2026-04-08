Scotland Vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Live Streaming: Why Toss Delayed At Windhoek?

Summary of this article
Scotland clash with Oman in the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27
Their previous meeting on April 02 got washed out due to rain
Richie Berrington will lead Scotland, while Oman is being captained by Jatinder Singh
Scotland and Oman are set to face off today, Wednesday, April 8, 2026, in a critical match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two. This One Day International (ODI) encounter, Match 95 of the tournament, will take place at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek, Namibia. With the series nearing its final stages, both teams are desperate for points to secure their standing on the road to the 2027 World Cup.
Scotland enters this match with a massive psychological advantage. Historically, they have dominated this matchup, winning 6 out of their 9 previous meetings against Oman. However, their last three matches in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 has been washed out due to rain and two points here will be crucial for them.
Scotland are coming out of a impressive outing in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Although they were eliminated from the group stages, Richie Berrington's side played some quality cricket and pushed the likes of England to the edge. They also secured a win by defeating Italy.
Oman, on the other hand, is coming out of a victory against Namibia. They have lost all their games in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, but they returned strong with Hassnain Shah and Shakeel Ahmed shining with the ball and Hammad Mirza scoring an unbeaten half century. Oman will want to carry the performance when they take on Scotland.
While their previous encounter on April 2 was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain, both sides are hoping for clear skies today to settle the score on the field.
Scotland Vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27: Toss Update
Toss has been delayed due to rain at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
Scotland Vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27: Playing XIs
To Be Announced
Scotland Vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27: Live Streaming Details
Where will the Scotland vs Oman ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 match be played?
The Scotland vs Oman ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 match will be played at the Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek.
When will the Scotland vs Oman ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 match be played?
The match has a scheduled start time of 1:00 PM IST. It has been delayed due to rain.
Where to Watch Scotland vs Oman ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 match?
The Scotland vs Oman ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 match live streaming will be available on the FanCode mobile app and website.