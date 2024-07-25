Scotland Vs Namibia, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SCO Vs NAM

Scotland will lock horns against Namibia in match 18 of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 in Dundee, Scotland on Thursday. This match is part of the tri-series between Namibia, Scotland and Oman. (More Cricket News)
Namibia come into this encounter on the back of a four-wicket defeat at the hands of Oman. In match 15 between these two teams, Scotland had defeated Namibia by 47 runs (DLS) and would look to repeat the same performance yet again.
Namibia vs Scotland Full Squads:
Namibia: Michael van Lingen, Lohandre Louwrens, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, JP Kotze(w), Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Malan Kruger, Jack Brassell, Junior Kariata, Zane Green, Nikolaas Davin, Tangeni Lungameni, Shaun Fouche, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann
Scotland: George Munsey, Charlie Tear, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Matthew Cross(w), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Jack Jarvis, Safyaan Sharif, Jasper Davidson, Christopher Sole, Andrew Umeed, Hamza Tahir
ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 - Points Table
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Canada
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.426
|Namibia
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|0.016
|Scotland
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|1.067
|Netherlands
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|-0.154
|Oman
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|-1.066
|Nepal
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|-0.118
|United Arab Emirates
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-0.952
When Scotland vs Namibia, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 will be played?
Scotland vs Namibia, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 will be played on July 26, Friday at 11:00 AM Local Time| 3:30 PM IST at the Forthill in Dundee.
Where to watch Scotland vs Namibia, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2?
Scotland vs Namibia, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match will be available to stream on the FanCode App and website in India. There will be no live telecasting of the matches on any TV channel.