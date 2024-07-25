Cricket

Scotland Vs Namibia, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SCO Vs NAM

After losing their match to Oman, Namibia would want to fightback against Scotland in match 18 of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 in Dundee, Scotland on Saturday. Here are the live streaming, squads and other details of the SCO vs NAM match

Scotland-Cricket-Team-ICC-Mens-Cricket-World-Cup-League-2-X-Photo
Scotland had bowled Oman out for 91 at Forthill. Photo: X/CricketScotland
info_icon

Scotland will lock horns against Namibia in match 18 of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 in Dundee, Scotland on Thursday. This match is part of the tri-series between Namibia, Scotland and Oman. (More Cricket News)

Namibia come into this encounter on the back of a four-wicket defeat at the hands of Oman. In match 15 between these two teams, Scotland had defeated Namibia by 47 runs (DLS) and would look to repeat the same performance yet again.

Namibia vs Scotland Full Squads:

Namibia: Michael van Lingen, Lohandre Louwrens, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, JP Kotze(w), Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Malan Kruger, Jack Brassell, Junior Kariata, Zane Green, Nikolaas Davin, Tangeni Lungameni, Shaun Fouche, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann

Scotland: George Munsey, Charlie Tear, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Matthew Cross(w), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Jack Jarvis, Safyaan Sharif, Jasper Davidson, Christopher Sole, Andrew Umeed, Hamza Tahir

ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 - Points Table

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Canada 4 4 0 0 0 8 0.426
Namibia 7 4 3 0 0 8 0.016
Scotland 6 3 2 0 1 7 1.067
Netherlands 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.154
Oman 4 1 2 0 1 3 -1.066
Nepal 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.118
United Arab Emirates 3 0 3 0 0 0 -0.952

Live streaming details of Scotland vs Namibia, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Match 18:

When Scotland vs Namibia, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 will be played?

Scotland vs Namibia, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 will be played on July 26, Friday at 11:00 AM Local Time| 3:30 PM IST at the Forthill in Dundee.

Where to watch Scotland vs Namibia, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2?

Scotland vs Namibia, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match will be available to stream on the FanCode App and website in India. There will be no live telecasting of the matches on any TV channel.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Scotland Vs Namibia, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SCO Vs NAM
  2. India Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs BAN-W 1st Semi-Final
  3. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch PAK-W Vs SL-W Semi-Final 2 Match
  4. England Cricket: ENG Pacer Jofra Archer Sets His Sight On Ashes As Pacer Aims For Test Return In 2025
  5. Sri Lanka Vs Thailand Highlights, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: SL-W Beat THAI-W By 10 Wickets In Dambulla
Football News
  1. Arsenal Vs Bournemouth Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFC Vs BOU Friendly Match in India?
  2. Paris Games 2024: Olympics Espionage As Canada Women's Football Coach To Step Aside After Drone Incident
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Women's Football Preview: Groups, Format, Favourites, Key Players And More
  4. Manchester United: Jadon Sancho Named In Erik Ten Hag's 29-Man Squad For MUFC Tour
  5. La Liga: Ansu Fati Woes Continue As Barcelona Forward Suffers Foot Injury In Training
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Sinner Becomes Latest To Withdraw
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Cautious Over Gold Medal Chances
  3. Mark Cavendish Lauds 'Incredible Person' Andy Murray As British Tennis Great Nears Retirement
  4. Andy Murray Confirms Retirement After Paris Olympics
  5. Sumit Nagal Bounces Back To Beat Lucas Klein, Enters Pre-Quarterfinals Of Kitzbuhel Open in Austria
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  2. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. BJP To Hold "Day-And-Night" Dharna In Karnataka Assembly, Council Over No Discussion On MUDA 'Scam'
  2. Pune: Lonavala Schools Closed Till July 26 Due To Heavy Rains
  3. Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna's Anticipatory Bail Plea In Sex Abuse Case Rejected
  4. INS Brahmaputra Fire: Body Of Missing Sailor Found; Efforts Underway To Fix Warship
  5. 'Not Mataji, She's Like Your Daughter': Jagdeep Dhankar Corrects Kharge In Rajya Sabha
Entertainment News
  1. 'Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Planned To Kill Me And My Family': Salman Khan In His Statement To Mumbai Police
  2. Entertainment News 24 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Paparazzi Has Stopped Clicking Her From Inappropriate Angles After She Called Them Out
  3. Hailey Bieber Reveals She Announced Her Pregnancy With Justin Bieber For THIS Reason
  4. 'Dil Bechara' Clocks 4: Sanjana Sanghi Pens A Heartfelt Note As She Misses Sushant Singh Rajput
  5. Sudhanshu Pandey Confirms Reuniting With Band Of Boys, Hints At 'A Lot Of Songs' In The Pipeline
US News
  1. CrowdStrike Offers $10 Uber Eats Gift Card As Apology For Global Outage Affecting Millions
  2. 5 Stunning Waterfalls In The US You Must Visit
  3. What Athletes Can And Can't Do In The Olympic Village
  4. 'NO Thanks': Sabrina Carpenter Fans Outraged By High Ticket Prices For Glasgow Gig
  5. Delta's Flight Delays And Cancellations: Refunds, Rebooking And What You Can Do
World News
  1. CrowdStrike Offers $10 Uber Eats Gift Card As Apology For Global Outage Affecting Millions
  2. Hadi Matar, Man Who Attacked Salman Rushdie, Charged With Supporting Hezbollah
  3. 5 Stunning Waterfalls In The US You Must Visit
  4. Israeli PM Netanyahu US Visit 'A Bad Omen,' Says Hamas Leader Ahead Of Congress Address
  5. 'Move Back To India': Khalistani Extremist Pannun Warns Indian-Canadian MP After Temple Defacement
Latest Stories
  1. Hailey Bieber Reveals She Announced Her Pregnancy With Justin Bieber For THIS Reason
  2. Indian Passport Ranking Improves In 2024 With 58 Visa-Free Destinations | Full List
  3. Who Is Dhinidhi Desinghu? The Youngest Indian At Paris Olympics 2024
  4. Did You Know? Aamir Khan Threw A Party After 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Failed At The Box Office For THIS Reason
  5. Gold Prices Today: Check 22, 24-Carat Gold Rate Day After Custom Duty Cut
  6. Sports News July 24 Highlights: Spain Beat Uzbekistan 2-1; Argentina Lose To Morocco 1-2 In Paris Olympics 1st Round Football Games
  7. Entertainment News 24 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Paparazzi Has Stopped Clicking Her From Inappropriate Angles After She Called Them Out
  8. Weather News Highlights: IMD 'Red Alert' For Heavy Rains In Maharashtra, Gujarat; Yellow Alert Closes 15 Roads In Himachal