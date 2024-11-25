Saudi Arabia Vs Cambodia Live Streaming, T20 World Cup Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B 2024: When And Where To Watch Match 14

Saudi Arabia are all set to face Cambodia in match 14 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B 2024 at University of Doha for Science and Technology Cricket Ground, Qatar on Monday, November 25. (More Cricket News)
Saudi Arabia are fifth on the table with just one win from the three matches they've played so far. They enter this game following an 85-run victory over Bhutan.
On the other hand, Cambodia are sixth on the table, having lost all three matches so far. They will be looking for their first win in this game.
Saudi Arabia Vs Cambodia: Squads
Saudi Arabia: Sajid Cheema, Abdul Waheed Ghaffar, Faisal Khan, Sidharth Sankar(w), Abdul Manan Ali, Waji Ul Hassan(c), Usman Najeeb, Usman Khalid, Zain Ul Abidin, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Abdul Wahid, Shahzaib
Cambodia: Salvin Stanly, Luqman Butt, Sahaj Chadha, Shah Abrar Hussain, Lakshit Gupta, Uday Hathinjar(w), Etienne Beukes, Gulam Murtaza(c), Utkarsh Jain, Phon Bunthean, Nived Gireesh, Te Senglong, Pel Vannak, Chanthoeun Rathanak
Saudi Arabia Vs Cambodia, Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B: Live Streaming
When to watch Saudi Arabia vs Cambodia, 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B Match 14?
The Saudi Arabia vs Cambodia, 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B match 14 will be played at University of Doha for Science and Technology Cricket Ground, Qatar on Monday, November 25 at 11:30 AM IST.
Where to watch Saudi Arabia vs Cambodia, 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B Match 14?
The Saudi Arabia vs Cambodia, ICC T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B match will be live streamed on FanCode application and website.