Cricket

Saint Lucia Kings Vs Trinbago Knight Riders Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch

The two teams are currently placed in the bottom half of the Caribbean Premier League 2024 points table, though they still have many games to go. Here is all you need to know about the T20 cricket match between Saint Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders

Saint-Lucia-Kings-caribbean-premier-league-x-handle-photo
Saint Lucia Kings lost their previous Caribbean Premier League 2024 match to Guyana Amazon Warriors by six wickets. Photo: X/Saint Lucia Kings
info_icon

The 12th match of Caribbean Premier League 2024 pits Saint Lucia Kings against Trinbago Knight Riders at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia on Wednesday (September 11 as per India time). Watch the T20 cricket match live on TV and online. (More Cricket News)

The two teams are currently placed in the bottom half of the points table, though they still have many games to go. The Kings have four points from three matches, with two wins and a loss, while the Knight Riders have two points from two matches, with a win and a loss so far.

In their previous encounter, the Kings lost to Guyana Amazon Warriors by six wickets, while the Knight Riders were defeated by the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons by a six-run margin in their last game.

West Indies cricketer Nicholas Pooran. - File
Nicholas Pooran Breaks Chris Gayle's Record, Hits 139 T20 Sixes In 2024 Amid CPL Blitzkrieg

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Saint Lucia Kings Vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Caribbean Premier League 2024: Live Streaming Details

When will the Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match be played?

The Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match will be played on Wednesday, September 11 at 4:30am India time at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia.

Where will the Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match be telecast and live streamed?

The Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. It will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.

Saint Lucia Kings Vs Trinbago Knight Riders: Squads

Trinbago Knight Riders: Tim David, Jason Roy, Mark Deyal, Keacy Carty, Shaquerre Parris, Akeal Hosein, Josh Little, Waqar Salamkheil, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan, Terrence Hinds, Nathan Edward, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran

Saint Lucia Kings: Faf du Plessis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Aaron Jones, Akeem Auguste, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Matthew Forde, McKenny Clarke, Roston Chase, David Wiese, Khari Campbell, Shadrack Descarte, Khary Pierre, Mikkel Govia, Johann Jeremiah, Heinrich Klaasen, Johnson Charles

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. AFG Vs NZ One-Off Test: First Day Of Series Hit Hard By Poor Drainage And Facilities In Greater Noida
  2. England Vs Australia, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs AUS Match On TV And Online
  3. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test: 'Coldplay Can't Be No. 1 Every Week' – Joe Root Reflects On Loss
  4. SL Vs ENG, 3rd Test: Dhananjaya De Silva Lauds Bowlers In 'Special' Victory
  5. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test: Sri Lanka Cruise To Victory As Nissanka Stars - Data Debrief
Football News
  1. Indian Football Team To Play Tri-Nation Friendly Tournament In Vietnam In October
  2. Interim Boss Carsley Feels Only The Best Should Be Considered For England Role
  3. USA Boss Emma Hayes Sees Plenty Of Manchester United Great Alex Ferguson In Herself
  4. ENG Vs FIN, Nations League: 'Peaking' Kane Takes Inspiration From Ronaldo's 900th Goal
  5. Women's Champions League Draw: Arsenal Get Bk Hacken Reunion, Man City To Face Paris FC
Tennis News
  1. Andy Murray Embracing New-Found Freedom After Tennis Retirement
  2. ATP Rankings: Taylor Fritz Reaches Top 10 Again, Emma Navarro Hits Career-High No. 8 After US Open
  3. Jannik Sinner: At 23, Already Racing Ahead With Two Slam Titles And No. 1 Ranking
  4. Jannik Sinner Says Next Generation 'Pushing Each Other', After US Open Title
  5. US Open: Jannik Sinner Celebrates Title Win With A Warm Hug From Friend Seal
Hockey News
  1. China Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  2. India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  3. Pakistan Vs Japan Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  4. India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: Sukhjeet Scores Twice As IND Beat JPN 5-1
  5. IND 5-1 JPN, Asian Champions Trophy: Clinical India Make It Two Wins In Two Games

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outrage Sparks Over Mamata's 'Return To Festivities' Comment; Denies Offering Money To RG Kar Victim's Parents
  2. GST Council Meeting: Tax Reduction In Cancer Drugs, GOM For Health Insurance | Top Points
  3. With Legal Cannabis Cultivation, Himachal Hopes For An Economic High
  4. Health Ministry Confirms 'Isolated' Mpox Case In Man Who Travelled in India
  5. Day In Pics: September 09, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
  2. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Gets U/A Certificate By Censor Board With Cuts, Edits and Disclaimers
  3. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  4. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  5. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
US News
  1. Carlsbad Caverns: How A Dropped Bag Of Cheetos Threatened A Delicate Ecosystem And What It Means For National Parks | Explained
  2. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  3. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  4. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
  5. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
World News
  1. Carlsbad Caverns: How A Dropped Bag Of Cheetos Threatened A Delicate Ecosystem And What It Means For National Parks | Explained
  2. Russia Accused Of Violating NATO Airspace Amid Ukraine War | A Look At Moscow's Tensions With The US-led Bloc
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israel Strikes Another Gaza School, Central Syria As Fighting Escalates In West Bank
  4. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  5. Elon Musk Leads Race To Become World’s First Trillionaire By 2027, Report Predicts | These Are The Top 10 In The List
Latest Stories
  1. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates Equestrian Sport At The Games
  3. Paris Paralympics, Day 10 Highlights: Navdeep Singh Wins Gold, Simran Settles For Bronze - India’s Medal Count Reaches 29
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  5. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  6. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For September 7, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs