The 12th match of Caribbean Premier League 2024 pits Saint Lucia Kings against Trinbago Knight Riders at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia on Wednesday (September 11 as per India time). Watch the T20 cricket match live on TV and online. (More Cricket News)
The two teams are currently placed in the bottom half of the points table, though they still have many games to go. The Kings have four points from three matches, with two wins and a loss, while the Knight Riders have two points from two matches, with a win and a loss so far.
In their previous encounter, the Kings lost to Guyana Amazon Warriors by six wickets, while the Knight Riders were defeated by the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons by a six-run margin in their last game.
Saint Lucia Kings Vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Caribbean Premier League 2024: Live Streaming Details
When will the Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match be played?
The Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match will be played on Wednesday, September 11 at 4:30am India time at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia.
Where will the Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. It will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.
Saint Lucia Kings Vs Trinbago Knight Riders: Squads
Trinbago Knight Riders: Tim David, Jason Roy, Mark Deyal, Keacy Carty, Shaquerre Parris, Akeal Hosein, Josh Little, Waqar Salamkheil, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan, Terrence Hinds, Nathan Edward, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran
Saint Lucia Kings: Faf du Plessis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Aaron Jones, Akeem Auguste, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Matthew Forde, McKenny Clarke, Roston Chase, David Wiese, Khari Campbell, Shadrack Descarte, Khary Pierre, Mikkel Govia, Johann Jeremiah, Heinrich Klaasen, Johnson Charles