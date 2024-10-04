Cricket

RSA-W Vs WI-W, Women's T20 WC 2024: South Africa Thrash West Indies By 10 Wickets In Dubai

Skipper Laura Wolvaardt (59 off 55 balls) and Tazmin Brits (57 off 52 balls) got the job done easily for last edition's runners-up

South Africa's Nonkululeko Mlaba celebrating after getting her career-best bowling figures against West Indies in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in Dubai. Photo: X | T20 World Cup
South Africa proved to be too strong for West Indies as they romped to a 10-wicket win to begin their campaign in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on a rousing note in Dubai on Friday. (Highlights | More Cricket News)

Asked to bat first, West Indies were restricted to 118 for six but the total would have been far less than that, had it not been for Stafanie Taylor's unbeaten 41-ball 44.

For South Africa, left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba returned career-best figures of 4/29, while Marizanne Kapp ended with 2/14.

In reply, South Africa completed the task with 13 balls to spare.

Skipper Laura Wolvaardt (59 off 55 balls) and Tazmin Brits (57 off 52 balls), who had earlier in the day pulled off an excellent catch at cover point, got the job done easily for last edition's runners-up.

Earlier, South Africa bowlers maintained a tight line and length to force the West Indians into the back foot, and the day's first breakthrough came about when Marizanne Kapp had Hayley Matthews (10 off 11 balls) caught behind.

Qiana Joseph's painstaking stay in the middle ended when she was bowled by left-arm spinner Mlaba in the fifth over.

West Indies slipped to 32/3 when Kapp dismissed Deandra Dottin (13 off 11 balls). From there, the Windies could not score enough runs to challenge their opponents.

Bangladesh cricket team players celebrating the win over Scotland in Sharjah on Thursday. - Photo: X | T20 World Cup
BAN-W Vs SCO-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Highlights: Bangladesh Beat Scotland By 16 Runs

BY Jagdish Yadav

Brief scores:

West Indies: 118/6 in 20 overs (Stafanie Taylor 44; Nonkululeko Mlaba 4/29)

South Africa: 119 for no loss in 17.5 overs (Laura Wolvaardt not out 59, Tazmin Brits not out 57).

