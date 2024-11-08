Cricket

IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I Toss Update: South Africa Elect To Field First Against India At Kingsmead - Check Playing XIs

Check the toss udpate and playing XIs of India Vs South Africa first T20I match here

India vs South Africa toss at Kingsmead Photo: X | BCCI
South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to field first against India in their 1st T20I match at Kingsmead in Durban. (Live Updates)

The match will start at 8:30 PM IST.

India Vs South Africa Playing XIs

South Africa (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Nqabayomzi Peter

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

What Did The Captains Say?

Suryakumar Yadav: We were looking to bat first. The wicket looks nice, better than the practice wicket and we will try to put runs on the board. The guys in the dressing room have made my job easier, the fearless approach they play with for their respective franchises and have brought the same approach to the team.

Aiden Markram: We are going to bowl first. Looks a pretty good wicket. There has been some rain around this week and if there's moisture we want to make use of it. Fantastic opportunity for guys to make their debuts at home and it is a great time for them to enjoy the game. We are quite a competitive team and the discussions have been how can we get positive results.

The first T20I match between India and South Africa will be telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels and the live streaming will available on JioCinema.

