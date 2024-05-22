RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024, Eliminator: Will It Rain Today At The Narendra Modi Stadium? Know Ahmedabad’s Weather Forecast

RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru, brimming in confidence, take on Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator clash of IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22. (More Cricket News)
The Faf-Du Plessis-led side were placed fourth on the points table with 14 points from 14 games after losing seven of their first eight games. They come into the fixture after defeating five-time IPL champions CSK by 27 runs in Bengaluru.
On the other hand, after their washout in Guwahati, Rajasthan Royals took the third spot with 17 points in 17 games. However, they will look to brush off the form-slump after losing four on the bounce.
Ahmedabad Weather Report For Wednesday, May 22
As per Accuweather, the weather in Ahmedabad is expected to be hot in the afternoon and slightly cool down in the evening with probability of thunderstorms at zero. The wind speed around the venue will be close to 19 km/h.
Squads
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mayank Dagar, Glenn Maxwell, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Alzarri Joseph, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa (withdrawn), Prasidh Krishna (injured), Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian (replacement for Adam Zampa), Keshav Maharaj (replacement for Prasidh Krishna)