Cricket

Royal One-Day Cup 2024, Live Streaming: Schedule And More - All You Need To Know

The Leicestershire Foxes start of their One Day Cup trophy defence against the Notts Outlaws on Wednesday July 24. Here is all you need to know

Royal-One-Day-Cup-2024-England-Cricket-ECB-Photo
The Royal One-Day Cup 2024. Photo: ECB
info_icon

The England One-Day Cup will start with top domestic teams in the English County locking horns as the County Championship gets a break. Alongside, The Hundred, the One-Day Cup will not feature the top English stars as they will ply their trade with England's most-coveted T20 competition. (More Cricket News)

The semi-finals of the One Day Cup will take place on August 18 ahead of the final on September 22 at Trent Bridge

Reigning champions Leicestershire kick-start their title defence at Notts Outlaws on Wednesday, 24 July.

Groups:

Group A: Lancashire, Worcestershire, Kent, Middlesex, Durham, Hampshire, Northamptonshire, Somerset, Derbyshire.

Group B: Essex, Leicestershire, Warwickshire, Surrey, Glamorgan, Nottinghamshire, Yorkshire, Gloucestershire, Sussex.

Schedule:

Wednesday July 24

Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Derbyshire (The County Ground Northampton)

Lancashire vs Durham (Sedbergh)

Essex vs Warwickshire (The Cloud County Ground)

Worcestershire Rapids vs Middlesex (New Road)

Leicestershire Foxes vs Notts Outlaws (Uptonsteel County Ground)

Thursday July 25

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire (Sophia Gardens)

Surrey vs Yorkshire Vikings (Kia Oval)

Friday July 26

Hampshire vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks (Ageas Bowl)

Somerset vs Kent Spitfires (The Cooper Associates County Ground)

Leicestershire Foxes vs Warwickshire (Uptonsteel County Ground)

Notts Outlaws vs Sussex Sharks (The John Fretwell Centre, Sookholme)

Saturday July 27

Derbyshire vs Middlesex (The Incora County Ground)

Sunday July 28

Hampshire vs Somerset (Ageas Bowl)

Lancashire vs Kent Spitfires (Blackpool)

Worcestershire Rapids vs Durham (New Road)

Gloucestershire vs Essex (The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)

Notts Outlaws vs Yorkshire Vikings (The John Fretwell Centre, Sookholme)

Surrey vs Glamorgan (Kia Oval)

Sussex Sharks vs Warwickshire (The 1st Central County Ground)

Monday July 29

Middlesex vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks (TBC)

Tuesday July 30

Surrey vs Gloucestershire (Kia Oval)

Wednesday July 31

Derbyshire vs Lancashire (The Incora County Ground)

Durham vs Somerset (Seat Unique Riverside)

Kent Spitfires vs Hampshire (The County Ground, Beckenham)

Essex vs Leicestershire Foxes (The Cloud County Ground)

Glamorgan vs Notts Outlaws (Neath)

Yorkshire Vikings vs Sussex Sharks (York)

Sir Geoff Boycott has been diagnosed with Pneumonia. - X/GeoffreyBoycott
Geoffrey Boycott's Health Worsens As Former England Cricketer Is Unable To Eat And Drink After Throat Cancer Operation

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Friday August 2

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Rapids (The Incora County Ground)

Durham vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks (Seat Unique Riverside)

Somerset vs Lancashire (The Cooper Associates County Ground)

Glamorgan vs Sussex Sharks (Neath)

Warwickshire vs Surrey (TBC)

Yorkshire Vikings vs Gloucestershire (York)

Sunday August 4

Hampshire vs Lancashire (Ageas Bowl)

Kent Spitfires vs Middlesex (The County Ground, Beckenham)

Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Worcestershire Rapids (The County Ground Northampton)

Somerset vs Derbyshire (The Cooper Associates County Ground)

Essex vs Glamorgan (The Cloud County Ground)

Gloucestershire vs Warwickshire (The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)

Surrey vs Notts Outlaws (Guildford)

Sussex Sharks vs Leicestershire Foxes (The 1st Central County Ground)

Tuesday August 6

Middlesex vs Durham (TBC)

Leicestershire Foxes vs Surrey (TBC)

Yorkshire Vikings vs Essex (Scarborough)

Wednesday August 7

Hampshire vs Derbyshire (Ageas Bowl)

Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Somerset (The County Ground Northampton)

Worcestershire Rapids vs Kent Spitfires (New Road)

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Sharks (The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)

Thursday August 8

Lancashire vs Middlesex (Emirates Old Trafford)

Warwickshire vs Glamorgan (Edgbaston)

Yorkshire Vikings vs Leicestershire Foxes (Scarborough)

Friday August 9

Derbyshire vs Kent Spitfires (The Incora County Ground)

Durham vs Hampshire (Seat Unique Riverside)

Somerset vs Worcestershire Rapids (The Cooper Associates County Ground)

Essex vs Surrey (The Cloud County Ground)

Notts Outlaws vs Gloucestershire (Trent Bridge)

Sunday August 11

Kent Spitfires vs Durham (The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence)

Middlesex vs Somerset (Radlett)

Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Lancashire (The County Ground Northampton)

Worcestershire Rapids vs Hampshire (New Road)

Leicestershire Foxes vs Glamorgan (Uptonsteel County Ground)

Notts Outlaws vs Essex (Trent Bridge)

Sussex Sharks vs Surrey (The 1st Central County Ground)

Warwickshire vs Yorkshire Vikings (TBC)

Wednesday August 14

Durham Cricket vs Derbyshire (Seat Unique Riverside)

Kent Spitfires vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks (The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence)

Lancashire Cricket vs Worcestershire Rapids (Emirates Old Trafford)

Middlesex vs Hampshire (Radlett)

Glamorgan vs Yorkshire Vikings (Sophia Gardens)

Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire Foxes (The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)

Sussex Sharks vs Essex (The 1st Central County Ground)

Warwickshire vs Notts Outlaws (TBC)

Friday August 16

One Day Cup Quarter-final 1 (Venue TBC)
One Day Cup Quarter-final 2 (Venue TBC)

Sunday August 18

One Day Cup Semi-final 1 (Venue TBC)
One Day Cup Semi-final 2 (Venue TBC)

Sunday September 22

One Day Cup Final (Trent Bridge)

Royal London Cup 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Advertisement

As of now, the telecast and live streaming as not been announced yet.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. BAN Vs THAI, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024, Live Scores: Dilara Akter, Murshida Khatun Off To Flying Start; BAN-W - 24/0 (4.2 Overs)
  2. Geoffrey Boycott's Health Worsens As Former England Cricketer Is Unable To Eat And Drink After Throat Cancer Operation
  3. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024: Gautam Gambhir Will Not 'Complicate' Winning Formula
  4. ICC Forms Three-Member Committee To Review T20 World Cup Conduct; Notice Issued To USA, Chile For Non-Compliance
  5. BAN-W Vs THAI-W, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Toss Update: Thailand Women Bat First Against Bangladesh
Football News
  1. Antonio Conte Can Restore Napoli As Serie A Title Contenders, Says Leonardo Bonucci
  2. Man Utd Transfer News: Ten Hag Wants To Keep McTominay Despite Old Trafford Exit Links
  3. When Will International Stars Return For Club Football - Start Dates For Big Leagues Including PL, La Liga
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Women's Football: Schedule, Format, Teams, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  5. Real Madrid 'Always The Best Team In The World': Karim Benzema
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Pleased To Reach Swedish Open Final Without Injury
  2. Swedish Open 2024 Final: Nadal Loses To Borges - In Pics
  3. Hamburg Open Final: Arthur Fils Beats Defending Champion Alexander Zverev
  4. Swiss Open: Yuki Bhambri Clinches Doubles Title In Switzerland
  5. Swedish Open Final: Rafael Nadal Denied As Nuno Borges Claims Maiden Tour Title
Hockey News
  1. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  2. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Denies Arrest Claim; Akhilesh Yadav Welcomes SC Stay On Kanwar Yatra Order
  2. Sailor Missing After INS Brahmaputra Catches Fire In Mumbai; Ship Resting On Side
  3. Farmers' Unions Call For Nationwide Protest On August 1, Tractor March On August 15
  4. JD(S) Leader Suraj Revanna Granted 'Conditional' Bail In Sexual Abuse Case, Asked To Surrender Passport
  5. BJP's 'Flickering Lamp' Will Soon Go Out, Says Akhilesh Yadav; Welcomes SC's Kanwar Yatra Directive Stay
Entertainment News
  1. Fact Check: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Arrested In Dubai? Pakistani Singer Rejects Viral Claim
  2. Makers And Actors Of 'Kalki 2898 AD' Receive Legal Notice For Allegedly Hurting Hindu Sentiments
  3. Kiran Rao Says She Is 'Happy' After Divorce From Aamir Khan: I Haven’t Felt Lonely At All
  4. Vicky Kaushal Recalls He Was Almost Beaten Up By Sand Mafia During 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' Shoot
  5. Tishaa Kumar Funeral: Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan, Divya Khossla And Others Pay Their Last Respects
US News
  1. Trump Assassination Attempt 'Most Significant Operational Failure in Decades', Says Secret Service Chief
  2. 5 Thrilling US Spots For Adventure Seekers
  3. Biden Exits Presidential Race. Has Any President Dropped Out Before?
  4. Why Gen Z Thinks The Thumbs Up Emoji Is More Offensive Than You Think
  5. 'Very Emotional Because..': Miss Kansas 2024 Opens Up About Abuser Being In The Audience During Beauty Pageant
World News
  1. Trump Assassination Attempt 'Most Significant Operational Failure in Decades', Says Secret Service Chief
  2. 5 Thrilling US Spots For Adventure Seekers
  3. Biden Exits Presidential Race. Has Any President Dropped Out Before?
  4. Uganda Protests: Ahead Of Anti-Corruption March, President Museveni Says Protestors 'Playing With Fire'
  5. Why Gen Z Thinks The Thumbs Up Emoji Is More Offensive Than You Think
Latest Stories
  1. Parliament Monsoon Session: 'Get Together', Says PM In Appeal To Parties
  2. NEET-UG Hearing: CJI Says Paper Leak Happened Before May 4, IIT Delhi Panel To Review Disputed Question
  3. Jasmin Bhasin Shares Update After Suffering Corneal Damage; Thanks Boyfriend Aly Goni For Being Her Eyes
  4. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Sreejesh To Retire After Paris 2024; ICC Confirms Expansion Of Women's T20 World Cup To 16 Teams In 2030
  5. India News LIVE: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Denies Arrest Claim; Akhilesh Yadav Welcomes SC Stay On Kanwar Yatra Order
  6. 'Game Changer': Ram Charan-Kiara Advani Starrer Postponed To December, Confirms Producer
  7. Kanwar Yatra 2024: Supreme Court Stays UP, Uttarakhand's Eatery-Nameplate Order
  8. NEET-UG 2024 Row: SC To Hear Multiple Petitions Today