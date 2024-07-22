Royal One-Day Cup 2024, Live Streaming: Schedule And More - All You Need To Know

The England One-Day Cup will start with top domestic teams in the English County locking horns as the County Championship gets a break. Alongside, The Hundred, the One-Day Cup will not feature the top English stars as they will ply their trade with England's most-coveted T20 competition. (More Cricket News)
The semi-finals of the One Day Cup will take place on August 18 ahead of the final on September 22 at Trent Bridge
Reigning champions Leicestershire kick-start their title defence at Notts Outlaws on Wednesday, 24 July.
Groups:
Group A: Lancashire, Worcestershire, Kent, Middlesex, Durham, Hampshire, Northamptonshire, Somerset, Derbyshire.
Group B: Essex, Leicestershire, Warwickshire, Surrey, Glamorgan, Nottinghamshire, Yorkshire, Gloucestershire, Sussex.
Schedule:
Wednesday July 24
Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Derbyshire (The County Ground Northampton)
Lancashire vs Durham (Sedbergh)
Essex vs Warwickshire (The Cloud County Ground)
Worcestershire Rapids vs Middlesex (New Road)
Leicestershire Foxes vs Notts Outlaws (Uptonsteel County Ground)
Thursday July 25
Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire (Sophia Gardens)
Surrey vs Yorkshire Vikings (Kia Oval)
Friday July 26
Hampshire vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks (Ageas Bowl)
Somerset vs Kent Spitfires (The Cooper Associates County Ground)
Leicestershire Foxes vs Warwickshire (Uptonsteel County Ground)
Notts Outlaws vs Sussex Sharks (The John Fretwell Centre, Sookholme)
Saturday July 27
Derbyshire vs Middlesex (The Incora County Ground)
Sunday July 28
Hampshire vs Somerset (Ageas Bowl)
Lancashire vs Kent Spitfires (Blackpool)
Worcestershire Rapids vs Durham (New Road)
Gloucestershire vs Essex (The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)
Notts Outlaws vs Yorkshire Vikings (The John Fretwell Centre, Sookholme)
Surrey vs Glamorgan (Kia Oval)
Sussex Sharks vs Warwickshire (The 1st Central County Ground)
Monday July 29
Middlesex vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks (TBC)
Tuesday July 30
Surrey vs Gloucestershire (Kia Oval)
Wednesday July 31
Derbyshire vs Lancashire (The Incora County Ground)
Durham vs Somerset (Seat Unique Riverside)
Kent Spitfires vs Hampshire (The County Ground, Beckenham)
Essex vs Leicestershire Foxes (The Cloud County Ground)
Glamorgan vs Notts Outlaws (Neath)
Yorkshire Vikings vs Sussex Sharks (York)
Friday August 2
Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Rapids (The Incora County Ground)
Durham vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks (Seat Unique Riverside)
Somerset vs Lancashire (The Cooper Associates County Ground)
Glamorgan vs Sussex Sharks (Neath)
Warwickshire vs Surrey (TBC)
Yorkshire Vikings vs Gloucestershire (York)
Sunday August 4
Hampshire vs Lancashire (Ageas Bowl)
Kent Spitfires vs Middlesex (The County Ground, Beckenham)
Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Worcestershire Rapids (The County Ground Northampton)
Somerset vs Derbyshire (The Cooper Associates County Ground)
Essex vs Glamorgan (The Cloud County Ground)
Gloucestershire vs Warwickshire (The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)
Surrey vs Notts Outlaws (Guildford)
Sussex Sharks vs Leicestershire Foxes (The 1st Central County Ground)
Tuesday August 6
Middlesex vs Durham (TBC)
Leicestershire Foxes vs Surrey (TBC)
Yorkshire Vikings vs Essex (Scarborough)
Wednesday August 7
Hampshire vs Derbyshire (Ageas Bowl)
Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Somerset (The County Ground Northampton)
Worcestershire Rapids vs Kent Spitfires (New Road)
Gloucestershire vs Sussex Sharks (The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)
Thursday August 8
Lancashire vs Middlesex (Emirates Old Trafford)
Warwickshire vs Glamorgan (Edgbaston)
Yorkshire Vikings vs Leicestershire Foxes (Scarborough)
Friday August 9
Derbyshire vs Kent Spitfires (The Incora County Ground)
Durham vs Hampshire (Seat Unique Riverside)
Somerset vs Worcestershire Rapids (The Cooper Associates County Ground)
Essex vs Surrey (The Cloud County Ground)
Notts Outlaws vs Gloucestershire (Trent Bridge)
Sunday August 11
Kent Spitfires vs Durham (The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence)
Middlesex vs Somerset (Radlett)
Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Lancashire (The County Ground Northampton)
Worcestershire Rapids vs Hampshire (New Road)
Leicestershire Foxes vs Glamorgan (Uptonsteel County Ground)
Notts Outlaws vs Essex (Trent Bridge)
Sussex Sharks vs Surrey (The 1st Central County Ground)
Warwickshire vs Yorkshire Vikings (TBC)
Wednesday August 14
Durham Cricket vs Derbyshire (Seat Unique Riverside)
Kent Spitfires vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks (The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence)
Lancashire Cricket vs Worcestershire Rapids (Emirates Old Trafford)
Middlesex vs Hampshire (Radlett)
Glamorgan vs Yorkshire Vikings (Sophia Gardens)
Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire Foxes (The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)
Sussex Sharks vs Essex (The 1st Central County Ground)
Warwickshire vs Notts Outlaws (TBC)
Friday August 16
One Day Cup Quarter-final 1 (Venue TBC)
One Day Cup Quarter-final 2 (Venue TBC)
Sunday August 18
One Day Cup Semi-final 1 (Venue TBC)
One Day Cup Semi-final 2 (Venue TBC)
Sunday September 22
One Day Cup Final (Trent Bridge)
Royal London Cup 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details
As of now, the telecast and live streaming as not been announced yet.