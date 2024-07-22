Cricket

Geoffrey Boycott's Health Worsens As Former England Cricketer Is Unable To Eat And Drink After Throat Cancer Operation

The 83-year-old was discharged from hospital after a successful operation to remove a cancerous tumour

sir-geoffrey-boycott-cricket-x-photo
Sir Geoff Boycott has been diagnosed with Pneumonia. Photo: X/GeoffreyBoycott
info_icon

Former England cricketer Sir Geoffrey Boycott has been admitted to the hospital once again as he has developed Pneumonia days after his successful cancer operation. The Englishman had underwent a surgery to remove a tumour from this throat days back. (More Cricket News)

However, post his discharge after a successful surgery, Boycott was unable to eat and drink and now finds himself back in the hospital again where he was diagnosed with Pneumonia.

“Thank you all for the well wishes, we’ve been blown away by the sheer number of them,” read a statement from the family on Boycott’s X account.

“Unfortunately, things have taken a turn for the worse and my father has developed pneumonia and is unable to eat or drink so is back in hospital on oxygen and a feeding tube for the foreseeable.”

England batting great Sir Geoffrey Boycott was diagnosed with cancer. - File
Geoffrey Boycott Undergoes Successful Surgery To Remove Throat Tumour

BY Associated Press

Boycott had previously been treated for throat cancer in 2002 with chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Boycott is one of a select group of cricketers to have scored 100 First-Class hundreds.

For England, he scored more than 8,000 runs in 108 Tests at an average of nearly 48.

He also captained England in four Tests in 1978 in place of the injured Mike Brearley.

After his 24-year First-Class career ended with Yorkshire sacking him in 1986, Boycott established himself as both a newspaper columnist and a noted broadcaster, developing a global fanbase.

He was a particularly popular figure in the Indian sub-continent.

(With Agency inputs)

